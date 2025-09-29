County Council to consider ‘unintended consequences’ of gas-powered leaf blower ban enforcement

New procedures for enforcing the county’s gas-powered leaf blower ban, a proposed zoning text amendment to allow a process known as water cremation, and public hearings on parking in bikeways and a proposed transportation study are on the Montgomery County Council’s agenda this week.

The council will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Leaf blower enforcement

A group of councilmembers is scheduled to introduce an expedited measure to address “unintended consequences” of enforcing the county’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, according to a staff report.

- Advertisement -

A ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers took effect July 1. Under the current version of the law, a person who witnesses someone using a gas-powered leaf blower can send a complaint to the director of the county’s Department of Environmental Protection. The complaint must be supported by “photographic evidence” in order to result in a fine.

The expedited bill scheduled for introduction Tuesday would remove the photographic evidence requirement in response to concerns that the taking of photographs could make landscapers uneasy given today’s political climate, according to the council’s staff report.

“We know that a large number of individuals who are doing this work are Latino and immigrant men, and in this era of Donald Trump, we should not be encouraging our neighbors to be taking photos of our neighbors,” councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) said during a council Transportation and Environment Committee meeting in July.

The expedited bill would replace the photographic evidence requirement with a provision that would allow county officials to issue a fine based on complaints from at least two witnesses. If passed by the council, the measure would take effect as soon as it becomes law.

The lead sponsors of the bill include Glass, council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) and Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large).

Water cremation zoning amendment

Also on Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on a proposed zoning text amendment that would allow licensed funeral homes and crematories in the county to conduct alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation.

With water cremation, a body is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose, according to a council staff report.

The process does not require the burning of fossil fuels, meaning it has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional cremation.

- Advertisement -

Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) introduced the zoning text amendment on June 17. Her bill is enabled by a recent state law that allows jurisdictions to make zoning changes to allow funeral homes to conduct alkaline hydrolysis.

Fani-González has said some local funeral home owners are prepared to begin offering the service if the proposed zoning change is approved by the council.

Public hearings on parking in bikeways, proposed upcounty transportation study

The council will hear public testimony on a number of proposals beginning at 1:30 p.m.

First is a bill sponsored by Glass that would ban the standing, stopping or parking of vehicles in the county’s bike lanes. If the bill passes, drivers could be fined $60 for a violation.

Glass has said the change would help keep cyclists safe and encourage more people to use the county’s bike lanes. The bill is co-sponsored by councilmembers Fani-González, Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

Following the hearing on parking in bikeways, county residents will have an opportunity to testify on a proposal to study transportation options in the Clarksburg-to-Montgomery Village corridor. The study would cost $100,000.

Balcombe proposed the study after the rest of the council in July voted to remove the M-83 – a proposed 5-mile highway extension that would connect Montgomery Village to Clarksburg – from the county’s highway master plan.

Balcombe was the only member of the council who voted not to abandon the project, citing concerns about traffic and a lack of transportation options in the corridor.

“It’s a very expensive road, and there were environmental issues, but no alternative has been proposed,” Balcombe told Bethesda Today in an interview Friday. “I’m proposing a study now to look at what the transportation needs are.”