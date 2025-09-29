13 people displaced after vehicle crashes into Silver Spring home

Ten adults and three children from Silver Spring are displaced after a two-vehicle collision resulted in an SUV crashing into their home Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 200 block of University Blvd East Near East Indian Spring Drive, just inside the Beltway. Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.

Officials said there are no serious injuries. But the home suffered structural damage.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP as they continue to gather more details.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.