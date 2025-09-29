Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

13 people displaced after vehicle crashes into Silver Spring home

Officials said there are no serious injuries to the 10 adults and three children

By Diane Morris - WTOP
September 29, 2025 10:55 a.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

Ten adults and three children from Silver Spring are displaced after a two-vehicle collision resulted in an SUV crashing into their home Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 200 block of University Blvd East Near East Indian Spring Drive, just inside the Beltway. Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.

Officials said there are no serious injuries. But the home suffered structural damage.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP as they continue to gather more details.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

