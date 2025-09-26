From Bethesda Magazine: What to find at Rockville’s Wegmans



The New York-based grocery store chain known for its abundance of high-quality prepared foods, opened a Rockville location in June. We roamed the 80,000-square-foot culinary wonderland and found many intriguing items. Here are five great things to pick up for dinner.

1. A superlative meal with prepared and ready-to-cook items

Swing by the soup bar for a starter course of creamy lobster bisque or broccoli cheddar (three sizes: $5.99/$7.99/$13.99), then grab grill-ready lemon garlic marinated chicken cutlets ($22.49 for eight) or garlic and cracked pepper crusted New York strip steaks ($44.25) for your main course, accompanied by stir-fried Asian vegetables (broccoli, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, green beans, snow peas), seasoned green beans, or kale and quinoa cakes ($10) that only require reheating. For dessert, bring home a chocolate teacup filled with white chocolate mousse ($7.50), a slice of strawberry shortcake ($6), a large portion of banana pudding ($8) or a whole ultimate cheesecake topped with apricot-glazed fresh pineapple, strawberries, kiwi and blueberries ($35).

2. Hors d’oeuvres for a cocktail party on the fly

- Advertisement -

Pick up 12-count grilled shrimp cocktail ($22), oven-ready bacon-wrapped scallops ($22 for 20) and coconut shrimp with sweet chili sauce ($20 for 10). The vast cheese department offers ready-made charcuterie and cheese assortments. A sliced salami sampler goes for $13.10 for 8 ounces.

3. Out of the ordinary dinners

Bring home a Low Country shrimp boil for two people ($20), which comes with clam broth to pour over spicy sausage, shrimp, corn on the cob and new potatoes before baking for 20 minutes. When I checked out, the cashier picked it up and said, “Wow, this looks good! You just put it in the oven and that’s it, huh? I’m going to go get this for myself.” A crab leg and shrimp version is $32.

4. Sushi

Choose from cases chock-full of sushi and sashimi, including tuna or salmon tataki ($13.99); a small celebration family pack ($30 for 24 pieces); a 4-ounce slab of ahi tuna to slice into sashimi ($20.25) and a nine-piece nigiri assortment ($14.99). Don’t forget the edamame; a 16-ounce box ($8.50) of the pods is ready to reheat in the microwave. A 12-pack of chicken teriyaki dumplings takes only two minutes to heat in the microwave ($15).

5. TV dinners, but the 2025 version

Find an assortment of TV dinner-style meals in compartmented containers that require only a few minutes of microwave reheating, including oven-roasted salmon with Tuscan potatoes, Brussels sprouts and horseradish cream ($16); roast turkey with green beans and whipped potatoes ($14); and pulled barbecue pork with green beans and macaroni and cheese ($14).

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.