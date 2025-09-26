18-year-old tied to robberies, assaults in Rockville, Bethesda and Potomac held without bond

An 18-year-old Calvert County man is being held without bond after Montgomery County detectives allegedly tied him to multiple robberies, assaults and other crimes that took place around the county from December 2023 to July 2024, Montgomery County police said Friday in a news release.

Joseph Tyler Jhingory IV of Saint Leonard faces a slew of charges connected to incidents that took place in Rockville, Bethesda and Potomac, according to police. Those charges include home invasion, armed robbery, use of firearms in a violent crime, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault and two counts of vehicle theft.

Digital court records and attorney information for Jhingory were not available on the Maryland Case Search online database as of Friday morning. It is unclear when the bond hearing occurred.

Jhingory was already being held at a state juvenile detention facility on unrelated charges when he was taken into custody by Montgomery County police on Aug. 27. After his arrest and being charged by county police in connection with the cases in the county, he was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, according to the news release.

The first incident allegedly involving Jhingory occurred Dec. 1, 2023, in Rockville. According to police, Jhingory, armed with a gun, allegedly broke into a home, bound and gagged the homeowners, sexually assaulted one of them and stole their Volvo SUV CX-40.

Police said Jhingory is also tied to two home burglaries that occurred Feb. 8, 2024, and a gas station robbery the following day in Bethesda. In those cases, “property” was stolen from the home, including a 2015 Mercedes GLK350.

Several hours after the home robberies, the gas station in the 8200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda was robbed, according to police. The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m., the employee was tied up and money and merchandise were taken.

Detectives investigating the incidents developed Jhingory as a suspect, the news release said. They also learned he allegedly attempted commercial burglaries in Anne Arundel County on Feb. 12 and was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Anne Arundel County police. In that pursuit, police said, Jhingory crashed the vehicle, a stolen 2015 Mercedes GLK350, and fled the scene on foot. Police did not specify if the Mercedes was the same as the one from the Bethesda home burglary.

Jhingory also allegedly attempted to rob someone in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County on Feb. 17, 2024, and then ran from the area, climbing a fence onto Andrews Air Force Base. While at the base, police said Jhingory stole a car and then crashed it. He was arrested by military police after trying to run away, but was later released, according to county police.

Several months after the U.S. Air Force base incident, police said there was another home burglary in Potomac. On July 10, 2024, officers responded to the home where the owner reported the theft of personal items, clothing and a 2014 Lexus, police said. The Lexus was found Aug. 19 in a field in Calvert County in an area where other stolen vehicles had been abandoned.

Police said investigators were able to gather evidence tying Jhingory to the crimes in Montgomery County, including the burglaries and commercial robbery in February.