Home & Garden News

National homebuilder expands in move from Rockville to Gaithersburg

Plus: Five Maryland ZIP codes with high home price appreciation; Missing cat returns to Ace Hardware in Silver Spring

By Staff
September 26, 2025 11:02 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The national homebuilder DRB Group is moving from Rockville to Gaithersburg, expanding its headquarters by 16,000 square feet. The company leased 56,000 square feet at Principal Asset Management’s Summit at Washingtonian property, the landlord’s broker announced Thursday. [Bisnow]

Five Maryland ZIP codes with the highest home price appreciation in 2025

Home values in ZIP code 20912, which encompasses much of Takoma Park, rose by 9% in 2025. That’s a larger increase than any ZIP code in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. this year. Bethesda ZIP code 20814 saw prices rise by 8% this year, while Bethesda ZIP code 20816 saw a 4.7% increase in home values. Also in the top five were parts of Hyattsville and Silver Spring. [UrbanTurf]

Missing cat returns to Ace Hardware in downtown Silver Spring

Victor, the cat otherwise known as “The Sheriff of Silver Spring,” has returned to the Ace Hardware store in downtown Silver Spring after two weeks on the run. The store announced Victor’s return in an Instagram post Wednesday. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

Increasing clouds, with a high near 80

