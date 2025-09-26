National homebuilder expands in move from Rockville to Gaithersburg

The national homebuilder DRB Group is moving from Rockville to Gaithersburg, expanding its headquarters by 16,000 square feet. The company leased 56,000 square feet at Principal Asset Management’s Summit at Washingtonian property, the landlord’s broker announced Thursday. [Bisnow]

Five Maryland ZIP codes with the highest home price appreciation in 2025

Home values in ZIP code 20912, which encompasses much of Takoma Park, rose by 9% in 2025. That’s a larger increase than any ZIP code in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. this year. Bethesda ZIP code 20814 saw prices rise by 8% this year, while Bethesda ZIP code 20816 saw a 4.7% increase in home values. Also in the top five were parts of Hyattsville and Silver Spring. [UrbanTurf]

Missing cat returns to Ace Hardware in downtown Silver Spring

Victor, the cat otherwise known as “The Sheriff of Silver Spring,” has returned to the Ace Hardware store in downtown Silver Spring after two weeks on the run. The store announced Victor’s return in an Instagram post Wednesday. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

Increasing clouds, with a high near 80

In case you missed it:

Commas Food Hall to celebrate grand opening Saturday, Sunday in downtown Silver Spring

BB gun recovered from student at Silver Spring’s Odessa Shannon Middle School

‘This is equitable’: County announces $10M in support for child care providers, expanded Head Start programming