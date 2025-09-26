How will revised MCPS student code of conduct impact students of color? 

Advocates for students say Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) needs to better explain how it will address the potential for disproportionate discipline of Black and Latino students and implement increased use of restorative justice practices following recent revisions to its code of conduct.

“Students are expected to show their work when giving an answer,” Dorien Rogers, a field organizer with Young People for Progress, told Bethesda Today on Thursday after MCPS staff discussed the district’s approach to discipline with the County Council’s Education and Culture Committee. “It’s great that there was a first great step in terms of analyzing this information [with the council]. We should be doing better because we expect our students to do better.”

In June, several community organizations, including Young People for Progress, an advocacy group for young people, wrote a letter to MCPS after the school district announced in May it would be revising its student code of conduct. In the letter, the groups raised concerns that the changes would lead to increased suspensions and learning loss and also disproportionately impact students of color.

MCPS introduced the revisions in May and released the new code of conduct at the beginning of the school year.

Young People for Progress Executive Director Danielle Blocker and Rogers attended Thursday’s meeting alongside several other representatives from advocacy groups. Those included Jews United for Justice, Identity Inc. and the Black and Brown Coalition, who told Bethesda Today they had similar concerns about potentially disproportionate discipline for Black, Latino and disabled students under the revised code of conduct, and how restorative justice practices will be implemented.

Code revisions for the 2025-2026 school year include increasing the severity of possible punishments for infractions such as drug possession and distribution, theft, bomb threats and attacks on students and staff. For example, students accused of making a bomb threat previously faced consequences ranging from level one through five. Under the revision, students would face consequences at levels four and five, which could range from short term and long term suspension to extended suspension or expulsion, according to the code of conduct.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, the MCPS Chief School Leadership Officer Peter Moran said the revisions clarify “behavior categories, align response levels and place a stronger emphasis on prevention and restorative practices.”

“We know that discipline is not just about compliance, it’s about creating safe, supportive learning environments where all students can thrive,” Moran said.

He explained the revisions also include a mandatory re-entry plan and intake meeting, an automatic referral to a student well-being team or social worker and a check-in and support with a trusted adult during the first week of return after students have been disciplined.

All school-based staff have received training on the updated code of conduct, “including restorative practices and tiered behavior responses, as part of their required annual compliance modules,” according to committee meeting documents. All administrators also received training on the code in June.

Education and Culture Committee Chair Will Jawando (D-At-large) also questioned how MCPS will ensure that the changes won’t disproportionately impact some student groups over others. Jawando noted that while suspension rates decreased during the prior school year, the school system continued to see disproportionate suspension rates for Black and Latino students.

Moran said MCPS is using a three-pronged approach, including deploying cross-functional teams that visit schools to discuss and train staff on restorative practices, reviewing suspension data and implementing principal-to-principal professional learning.

He said staff meet every Monday to discuss the suspension rates, and noted that suspension rates and disproportionate suspension rates for students of color hasn’t increased during the school year.

However, district staff did not provide data about the suspension rate Thursday, saying the date would be shared with the committee at its next work session. In an email to Bethesda Today on Thursday, MCPS spokesperson Liliana Lopez said she was working to obtain the data.

Moran said principals who have experienced decreases in disproportionate disciplinary impacts could also conduct professional learning sessions with other principals.

Other issues

Jawando said he also was concerned about the potential disproportionate disciplinary impacts on Black and Latino boys for issues such as being disrespectful or disruptive, noting that more energetic activity by boys could be misinterpreted as disruptive.

Moran said Thursday staff were developing a way to measure the cultural competency of teachers.

“There is a cultural competency standard for principals and assistant principals,” he said. “There is not a cultural competency standard for teachers in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

Additionally, MCPS staff noted the code of conduct was only available in English, although it was currently being translated into other languages.

Jawando said it was “not ideal” that it was a month into school and not everyone had access to a code of conduct in their language.

After the meeting, Rogers and Blocker said they and other advocates were still looking for more information about how MCPS would handle discipline for all students.

“We still have a lot of unanswered questions,” Blocker said.