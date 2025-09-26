Three MCPS employees flagged in background re-screening process, officials say  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has hired a third party to investigate any potential “personnel wrongdoing” after a report found the district had nearly 13,000 outdated background checks — while three current employees were flagged as part of the re-screening process, district officials told the County Council’s Audit Committee on Friday.

One of those employees had a disqualifying criminal offense found through fingerprinting, while the other two were flagged through a Child Protective Services (CPS) check, MCPS Chief of Staff Essie McGuire told the committee during an update on MCPS efforts to eliminate the background screening backlog.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the committee the district hoped to finish the investigation of possible personnel wrongdoing this fall. Depending on the findings, the district would share the information with the council, Taylor said. He did not share who was conducting the investigation or how much it would cost. MCPS Spokesperson Liliana López said in a Friday email to Bethesda Today that she was working to obtain that information.

Taylor and staff representing the school district and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) were heavily questioned Friday by the committee, who raised questions about accountability and how the school system got to the point where nearly half of MCPS employees did not have updated background checks.

“The bad news is, it feels like we are relying on the [Montgomery County] Office of Inspector General to do retroactive oversight far more than we should be,” County Council member Andrew Friedson (D- Dist. 1) told MCPS staff on Friday, referencing the office’s Aug. 4 report identifying the background check issues. “If we are continuing down what I think is a circular drain of expecting a tip or a concern or a victim of an issue to raise it themselves, and for the [inspector general’s office]to launch an investigation … that is not an acceptable place for any of us to be.”

Taylor told the board that the background screening issue was a “reflection of complete lack of accountability and the danger of government agencies working in siloes.”

“Looking back, it’s just so painfully obvious that there was slow movement, no movement, lack of accountability, not really a focus on getting the basics and fundamentals correct,” Taylor said in response to a question from councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D- Dist. 7) about role of previous MCPS leadership in creating the issue. “I think we’re anxious to uncover just the answers to that precise question ourselves.”

According to presentations to the committee on Friday and to the school board on Thursday, the district has completed re-screenings of staff at 32 of its 211 schools and expects to complete re-screening of all school-based staff by December. The continued re-screening process will cost the district nearly $1.86 million. Taylor said Friday he will not ask the council for additional funding to cover the costs and would deal with the cost with their existing budget.

The report

The August report released by the county inspector general’s office found that nearly 13,000 MCPS employees had outdated criminal history checks, and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students hadn’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Also, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students had begun work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

Inspector General Megan Limarzi told the council audit committee Friday that her office’s investigation initially began as part of another project. The inspector general’s office was looking at procurement in MCPS when it came across the requirement of background checks for individuals with regular access to students, she said.

“The fact remains that thousands of individuals with unsupervised access to MCPS schools and students have not had a criminal history check in more than five years and thousands more have not completed a CPS check,” the report said. “In the end, only one entity is tasked with and has accepted the responsibility for obtaining these background checks to safeguard employees and students, and that is MCPS.”

In 2019, the MCPS background screening office, in lieu of re-fingerprinting employees, began using the FBI’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back (RapBack) program, which continuously monitors employees’ criminal history and alerts MCPS to changes. According to Maryland law, there are 14 disqualifying offenses that would impact employment eligibility.

If a prospective employee is found with one of those offenses, they aren’t hired. If current employees are found with one of the offenses, there are due process and disciplinary processes that have to be followed, according to MCPS staff.

According to the inspector general’s report, MCPS wasn’t monitoring criminal histories for all employees, and wasn’t ensuring criminal background checks were completed for contractors and volunteers before they began work. In November, MCPS reported to the inspector general’s office that there were about 12,700 employees who weren’t enrolled in the RapBack program, meaning they hadn’t undergone a criminal history check since at least 2019.

Additionally, according to the report, MCPS conducts CPS checks for other concerning behaviors for job applicants, contractors and volunteers. Volunteers also undergo criminal history checks and CPS checks and are required to complete online child abuse training, the report said. MCPS has a Background Screening Office charged with overseeing that process for the district.

As of March, MCPS also had a backlog of 4,900 individuals who may have access to students and who have not undergone a CPS check. According to the report, the Montgomery County Child Welfare Services (CWS) is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse, and has processed CPS checks for MCPS since 2013.

If there are “indicated findings” on the CPS checks, the findings are sent to the MCPS Department of Compliance and Investigations for review.

For the CPS backlog, McGuire told the school board Thursday that there were a number of paper files created prior to the district adopting an online process for CPS checks, creating a backlog of nearly 5,000 CPS clearances.

“We have had times of success and times of interagency process delays,” McGuire told the audit committee Friday. “It did lead to a multi-year backlog.”

Taylor had told the inspector general in a July 25 letter that he was “astonished to learn” a gap in background screening was possible and that the findings have been the “deepest disappointment of my early tenure.” Taylor marked his first anniversary as superintendent in July. However, he also said he was “deeply disappointed by the lack of rigor” in the inspector general’s review.

Following the release of the report, Taylor told Bethesda Today that there is an “integrity and an honesty gap that needs to be closed” among MCPS staff and that the district will be investigating why the screening issue wasn’t addressed earlier.

Since then, the district has released statements saying it has started to address the issues.

In mid-August, the school board approved an $800,000 contract with All American Protective Services, a fingerprinting service with locations in Rockville, Germantown, Bethesda and Silver Spring, to fingerprint its employees. The company was expected to provide mobile units at several MCPS locations to process fingerprinting for approximately 11,000 staff members, according to school board documents.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, MCPS staff provided an update on background screening, noting a total of 14,003 employees required re-screening, including both CPS and RapBack screening. Of those, 10,570 are school-based employees and 3,433 are not based at schools.

McGuire told the board the nearly $1.86 million cost of the current re-screening effort isn’t included in the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget. The district expects to spend more than $1 million on “contracted background check and fingerprinting services,” $510,000 on supplies for badges and printing, and $325,000 for temporary part-time support for new badges. According to the presentation, the district was “re-prioritizing funds” to support the background screening effort.

According to school board documents, 1,632 staff have been re-screened as part of the completed screening at 32 schools as of Sept. 15. The district is re-screening school-based employees by clusters, according to the documents, and began with special schools and the following high school clusters: Paint Branch in Burtonsville, Northwest and Seneca Valley in Germantown, Gaithersburg, Winston Churchill in Potomac and Wheaton. Re-screening of additional high school cluster is expected to occur in October.

The district expects to finish re-rescreening all school-based staff before winter break begins Dec. 24, according to the documents.

According to the MCPS presentation to the board, concerning CPS checks, about 3,050 of the backlogged checks, or 62%, had been completed as of Sept. 12. About 38% of the backlog remains, numbering about 1,850 clearances.

On Friday, several council members asked Taylor and his staff how they will implement accountability moving forward, and how the screening backlog occurred. Council President Kate Stewart (D- Dist. 4), who chairs the audit committee, said the backlog numbers were “staggering.”

Regarding the CPS checks, McGuire said decisions weren’t made in a timely manner to enter into the online process, rather than using the paper forms, and there was a “communication breakdown.”

As for accountability measures moving forward, Taylor said implementing a new policy regarding background screenings would help. Additionally, Taylor said “making sure that leadership is in sync with expectations” would ensure accountability.

“What gets measured gets done, and if there’s a measurement and reporting mechanism … there is that accountability and requisite follow through,” Taylor said.