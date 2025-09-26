Developers plan new townhome community in Rockville

Bethesda-based real estate developer EYA and a Washington, D.C., firm are planning to convert a 13.7-acre site with two office buildings in Montgomery County’s life sciences corridor into a new, walkable townhome community, according to EYA Chief Acquisitions Officer Aakash Thakkar.

EYA and Bernstein Management Corp., a real estate management company based in the District, announced Tuesday their partnership for the “as-is acquisition” of the site in Rockville from Beacon Capital Partners. Thakkar said in a statement to Bethesda Today on Thursday that the acquisition is valued at $18 million.

Edward Chaglassian, executive vice president at Bernstein Management Corp., said EYA’s expertise in building housing developments in the county “makes them the ideal partner for this redevelopment,” according to an EYA press release about the acquisition.

“Together, we’re confident in transforming this property into a community that both meets the region’s growing housing needs and enhances the surrounding life sciences ecosystem,” Chaglassian said.

More than 200 townhouses are planned to be built by EYA at the site, the Washington Business Journal reported.

A timeline for construction of the townhome community, as well as details about the homes and the types of amenities, are still being finalized, Thakkar said. However, EYA’s vision for the community is one that is “walkable” and “attainably priced,” with one of its key attractions being its proximity to the county’s life sciences corridor, he said.

The acquisition consists of two office buildings at 9513 Key West Ave. and 15200 Omega Drive, and a vacant parcel at 9501 Key West Ave. within the Decoverly office park in Rockville. Nearby is the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, The Universities at Shady Grove, and the Johns Hopkins University Montgomery County campus.

The two office buildings at the site are slated for demolition in early 2028 and EYA anticipates opening sales for the townhomes in late 2028, according to the EYA release.

EYA has developed several residential communities around the county, including Montgomery Row in downtown Bethesda, townhomes and a multifamily building in Chevy Chase, Park Potomac and Cabin John Village in Potomac, Tower Oaks and Farmstead District in Rockville, Chelsea Heights in Silver Spring and The Brownstones at Wheaton Metro in downtown Wheaton. The developer is building a townhome community in Bethesda’s Westbard development and announced in July its plans to redevelop the former Rockshire Village Center at 2401 Wootton Parkway in Rockville into a residential community.

The property acquisition is part of an ongoing trend in Montgomery County, particularly in the Rockville area, in which developers are purchasing land with existing but vacant or underutilized office buildings to redevelop into housing.

“This acquisition allows us to address several pressing needs in Montgomery County,” Thakkar said. “By replacing outdated vacant office space with new homes, we’re not only reducing excess commercial inventory but also helping to meet the housing demand fueled by the county’s booming life sciences sector.”

Office vacancy rates in Montgomery County were reported at 18.8% in the first quarter of this year, according to a July economic indicators report. That’s a nearly one percentage point increase from the first quarter of 2024, which had a 17.9% office vacancy rate, according to the report, and a 7.6 percentage point increase from the first quarter of 2019, when the office vacancy rate was 11.2%.

“The site is home to two outdated, vacant office buildings that, like many in the region, no longer make sense in today’s market and are unlikely to be re-leased,” Thakkar said. “Instead of sitting vacant, they’ll be demolished to make way for new homes that better serve the community and meet Montgomery County’s growing housing needs.”