Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, French bakery open in Rockville

Rockville gained two new additions with European flair to its dining scene in September: Ayse Meze Lounge, an Eastern Mediterranean restaurant in the King Farm neighborhood, and Petite Délice, a small French bakery near Rockville Town Center.

Ayşe (pronounced eye-sh) Meze Lounge opened Saturday at 700 King Farm Blvd. in Rockville’s King Farm neighborhood after moving from its previous location in Frederick, owner Nezih Pistar told Bethesda Today on Wednesday.

The restaurant, named after Pistar’s late mother, focuses on small plates and serves a mix of dishes from Greece, Turkey, Lebanon and Italy that showcase the diversity of spices and flavors along the Mediterranean coast.

Pistar said he aims for patrons to “feel at home” by providing a warm, inviting atmosphere.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, about 45 years in this business, and I’ve realized that to me, money is not the important part. The important part is just really an experience in the restaurant and creating memories for these people,” Pistar said.

A native of Gemlik, Turkey, Pistar said he has lived in Rockville for nearly 40 years. He also owns several restaurants in Frederick, including Isabella’s Taverna & Tapas Bar and Pistarro’s. Following the 2020 closure of the downtown Frederick Ayşe restaurant after seven years in operation, Pistar said it was a sign to move Ayşe operations closer to home.

In addition to the main dining area, Ayşe Meze Lounge also has a private dining area for events. In the next few weeks, Pistar said, the restaurant’s outdoor dining patio will be ready to open.

Petit Délice– which means “small delight” in English – is located at 90 W. Montgomery Ave. just outside of The Square in downtown Rockville. The bakery and café offer an array of French pastries, viennoiseries, macarons, meringues, quiches and gourmet sandwiches, as well as coffee drinks, teas and juices imported from France.

Petit Délice opened in early September, owner Nicolas Dreyer, a native of Strasbourg, France, told Bethesda Today on Thursday.

Petit Delice, a bakery and cafe offering French pastries, quiches and gourmet sandwiches, is located at 90 W. Montgomery Ave. in downtown Rockville. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Before opening the shop, Dreyer managed several Ladurée pastry shops in the Washington, D.C., area for nine years, including a location in downtown Bethesda, he said. Ladurée specializes in macarons.

When the Ladurée businesses in Bethesda and Georgetown recently shuttered, Dreyer said he had already decided that he wanted to open his own French bakery.

Viennoiseries offered at Petit Délice include croissants, kouign amann, cronuts, cannele, madeleine cookies and pain au raisin. Pastries such as eclairs, pistachio and ricotta cake, cheesecake and tarts are also available.

According to Dreyer, the menu also includes an unusual offering: pretzel sandwiches. The sandwiches are made with soft pretzels in the shape of a mini baguette that enclose fillings such as salmon and mascarpone or ham, butter, Emmental cheese and pickles. According to Dreyer, the pretzels (also called “Bretzels” are a popular snack in his hometown of Strasbourg, due to its proximity to Germany.

In addition to baked goods, Petit Délice also offers a variety of gift items such as jams and honey from France, locally made candles, chocolates and candied dates.

In the coming weeks, Dreyer said he looked forward to offering autumn-themed baked goods such as pumpkin tart and pecan pie.