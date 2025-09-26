County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe to seek re-election in 2026

Montgomery County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe will seek re-election to her seat in 2026, she confirmed on Friday.

Balcombe — a Democrat — represents District 2, which covers the northwestern part of the county, including Germantown and Poolesville. She is currently serving her first four-year term.

In an interview Friday, Balcombe told Bethesda Today she “always assumed” she would seek a second term on the council.

“The whole reason I ran in the first place is because I felt that the upcounty just doesn’t get the same level of resources as downcounty,” Balcombe, a Germantown resident, said.

“Everything we do, I look at it through the lens of ‘how does this impact my community?’ And when it comes to budget, I look at it through the lens of ‘is my community getting the same fair share?’ “

Balcombe officially filed as a candidate for 2026 on Friday, according to the state elections board website. She publicly announced her candidacy by posting a selfie outside the Montgomery County Board of Elections on her candidate Facebook page, Marilyn Balcombe for County Council.

“It’s official,” Balcombe wrote in the photo caption. “I filed for re-election for the Montgomery County Council. Hooray!!! Would love to have your support.”

Background

Balcombe’s educational background is in accounting and organizational psychology. Prior to being elected to the council in 2022, she was the president and CEO of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce.

“It gave me a really great background for the issues facing the county and, in particular, the upcounty,” Balcombe said of her role with the chamber.

Balcombe also served as the inaugural executive director of BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, which she described as “a real labor of love for the community.”

As a councilmember, Balcombe said she tries to advocate for the needs of upcounty residents and the business community. She sits on the council’s Economic Development Committee as well as the Transportation and Environment Committee.

In July, Balcombe was the only councilmember to vote against abandoning the M-83 — a proposed 5-mile highway extension that would connect Montgomery Village to Clarksburg. Opponents cited cost and potential environmental impacts as reasons to remove the project from the county’s highway master plan.

“There’s somewhat of an anti-road bias in the county, and that doesn’t work for anybody who lives outside the Beltway,” Balcombe told Bethesda Today. She said she hopes the council will approve her proposal for a study to come up with possible alternatives to the M-83, now that the project has been cancelled.

In 2022, Balcombe easily won the Democratic primary and the general election with 49% and 72% of the vote, respectively.

She narrowly lost a race in 2018 for one of four at-large seats on the council, coming in fifth out of more than three dozen candidates in the Democratic primary after Hans Riemer and sitting councilmembers Will Jawando (D-At large), Evan Glass (D-At large) and Gabe Albornoz (D-At large). Jawando and Glass, along with councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), are running for county executive in 2026 while Albornoz has chosen not to run for re-election to a third term on the council.

As of Friday afternoon, no one else had filed as a candidate for the District 2 seat.

The filing deadline is Feb. 24, 2026.