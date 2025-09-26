Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Ride On Bus driver’s instincts help reunite missing woman with her family

'She stood out to me because she’s not one of my regulars,' driver recalled

By Mike Murillo - WTOP
September 26, 2025 11:31 a.m.
ride on bus
An electric Montgomery County Ride On bus. Photo credit: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Montgomery County Ride On Bus operator is being praised for her swift action and compassion after helping reunite a missing woman with dementia and her family.

On Monday night, bus operator Tilwanna Gollman Stevenson was driving her usual route through Germantown when a woman boarded her bus.

“When she got on the bus, she stood out to me because she’s not one of my regulars,” Stevenson recalled.

Shortly after, a countywide alert went out to Ride On drivers to be on the lookout for an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered away from a nearby hospital.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.

