Ride On Bus driver’s instincts help reunite missing woman with her family

A Montgomery County Ride On Bus operator is being praised for her swift action and compassion after helping reunite a missing woman with dementia and her family.

On Monday night, bus operator Tilwanna Gollman Stevenson was driving her usual route through Germantown when a woman boarded her bus.

“When she got on the bus, she stood out to me because she’s not one of my regulars,” Stevenson recalled.

Shortly after, a countywide alert went out to Ride On drivers to be on the lookout for an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered away from a nearby hospital.

