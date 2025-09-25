Become a Member
Protecting littlest lungs from whooping cough, as cases rise

Silver Spring doctor recommends moms get vaccinated before child's birth

By Neal Augenstein - WTOP
September 25, 2025 9:50 a.m.
Doctor's office
Photo credit: XiXinXing/Getty Images

Whooping cough often surges in the fall, and with a rising number of bacterial respiratory disease cases, doctors are reminding families of what can be done to protect those with the youngest lungs.

“It often starts out as a mild cough, but then can progress to a more serious cough and respiratory distress,” said Dr. Katie Ryder, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The contagious disease can develop into painful coughing fits, often accompanied by a whooping sound as the person tries to catch their breath.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News

