Protecting littlest lungs from whooping cough, as cases rise

Whooping cough often surges in the fall, and with a rising number of bacterial respiratory disease cases, doctors are reminding families of what can be done to protect those with the youngest lungs.
“It often starts out as a mild cough, but then can progress to a more serious cough and respiratory distress,” said Dr. Katie Ryder, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The contagious disease can develop into painful coughing fits, often accompanied by a whooping sound as the person tries to catch their breath.
