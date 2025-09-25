Wheaton Ice Arena to open Oct. 4 after five-month renovation

The Wheaton Ice Arena in Wheaton Regional Park is scheduled to re-open Oct. 4 after a five-month closure to install a new refrigeration system, Montgomery Parks announced Tuesday.

The ice arena, which offers daily public skating, skating and hockey classes and camps, and special events, closed in April for the installation of a new refrigeration system, according to a January statement from Montgomery Parks. While it was closed, Cabin John Ice Rink in Cabin John Regional Park in Rockville added skating lessons and other programs to make up for the closure.

The Wheaton Ice Arena will open Oct. 4 for public skating from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the arena will begin a three-week group lesson series on Oct. 4 with classes for all ages and skating levels.

Sports Day

Families can visit the arena, Wheaton Indoor Tennis and the Wheaton Sports Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 as part of the Montgomery Parks Wheaton Passport to Sports Day at Wheaton Regional Park. Visitors can purchase $10 passports that provide for all ages access to all three sports areas and include skate rental and tennis racquet use.

Here’s the Oct. 12 facilities schedule:

Wheaton Ice Arena

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Open skating with instruction for beginners at one specified area on the ice;

1 p.m.: Watch the Zamboni resurface the ice;

1:15-2:45 p.m.: Observe the group lesson program or try out a beginner lesson;

2:45 p.m.: Watch the Zamboni resurface the ice; and

3 to 5 p.m.: Open skate.

Wheaton Indoor Tennis

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Open play for pickleball and tennis with assistance for beginners

Wheaton Sports Pavilion