From Bethesda Magazine: Welcoming Mon Ami Gabi back to Bethesda

“Would you like some warm baguette?” the server asks my companions and me on his first approach to our table at Mon Ami Gabi. Does anyone say no to that question, I wonder, as I declare, “Bien sûr!” Soon I’m slathering whipped butter on a piece I’ve torn off, marveling at the loaf’s fluffy interior and crackling exterior even before I’ve had a chance to look at the menu (where I discover the loaf costs $3.95). The Bethesda stalwart first opened in 2002 and reopened in March of this year after a 10-month renovation that added 1,700 square feet to its existing 5,800-square-foot footprint.

“The dining room has been reimagined,” says Mark Sotelino, a partner in Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You, the Mon Ami Gabi parent company that also owns Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda. (The company has two other locations of Mon Ami Gabi: Las Vegas and the Chicago flagship.) “The main bar moved to the center of the restaurant and doubled in size. We thought there was a youth movement in Bethesda and wanted to have a more prominent bar scene, with a new cocktail menu and a happy hour that we never did before. And we took over the former ice cream shop [which was Chaia Tacos after that] and created a smaller bar in the back that can be part of our new private event spaces. We never had enough room for private events before.” Now, three rooms can be arranged for private parties of 10 to 80 people.

The new Mon Ami Gabi seats 260, including two sidewalk patios, one seating 30, the other a covered, heated, all-seasons terrace accommodating 67 diners. “We redid the HVAC and hood systems, the foundation and the floors, moved the main entrance from Woodmont [Avenue] to the corner,” Sotelino says. “The interior looks like the Mon Ami Gabi of old but with the patina of a Parisian bistro, not brand new and shiny.” The palette is deep forest green and antique bronze, with white tile floors, art nouveau-style globe pendants, and tables bedecked with white tablecloths topped with white paper. French bistro bric-a-brac abounds: Champagne methuselahs, basketry, brass chandeliers, art nouveau tulip lamps and copies of Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking volumes one and two.

Andrew Fleischauer, 52, is the chef. He joined the Mon Ami Gabi team in 2008 after acquiring a Grande Diplôme from Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris and working at Le Meridien Boston Cambridge Hotel and the Inn at Little Washington and Maestro (now closed) in Virginia.

A martini section on the cocktail list grabs my attention, especially a Vesper made with Hendrick’s gin, Lillet Blanc and Ketel One vodka, which arrives on a tray with a small dish of crudités (cucumber, bell pepper, radish) and a small carafe of extra Vesper over ice for topping off the quaff.

I order some shareable items for the table: a mound of crispy, hand-cut french fries; a velvety mousse made with chicken livers that have been soaked overnight in brandy; a small pot of plump steamed mussels; and a wheel of decadent, gooey baked brie topped with apricot jam, walnuts and brown butter to smear on slices of toasted baguette (this could easily do double duty as a dessert). The mussels are particularly tasty because Fleischauer first cooks cream with mussels, leeks and shallots, then strains and reduces the mixture to use when steaming orders of mussels with leeks, garlic, herb butter and white wine. Don’t leave a drop of that rich broth behind.

Duck leg confit is a worthwhile starter that could also be an entree. The meat is fall-off-the-bone tender thanks to long, slow braising in duck fat, and the rendered skin is super crispy thanks to being pan-fried before serving. The northern bean and Swiss chard stew that accompanies it, smoky from bacon and finished with a hint of vinegar for tang, is sublime.

Whereas excellent technique is the foundation for Mon Ami Gabi’s cooking, there are lapses. When I order my favorite French bistro salad of frisée lettuce and lardons (thick morsels of bacon) topped with a poached egg, I notice that the lardons are overcooked, the fat rendered completely out of them. Biting down on one of them with my first taste of the salad breaks my back molar. (This resulted in dentist visits for a crown. I did not inform the management because I was reviewing the restaurant; in retrospect, perhaps I should have, as any other diner would.)

Things slip through the cracks in restaurants and off days happen, but on another visit, the lardons garnishing the roast chicken with potato puree and sauteed mushrooms are also overcooked to the point of being leathery and jerky-like. (I don’t tempt fate this time around.) The chicken, though flavorful from overnight brining, is dry and overcooked.

Mon Ami Gabi’s signature 8-ounce sirloin steak frites remains as good as ever, the meat marinated with garlic and olive oil overnight, but consider splurging on the shareable 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye. It’s grilled, then topped with a layer of finely chopped caramelized shallots, leeks and onions and garnished with a lawn-like coating of chopped chives. It’s a stunner.

The prizewinner is delicate skate wing dipped in beaten eggs, coated with flour and sauteed in butter to create a crispy coating that seals in the fish’s moisture. Served with a lemony brown butter and caper sauce and a sprinkling of brioche croutons, it’s a dish that impresses in its balance of acidity and richness.

Mon Ami Gabi offers desserts one expects at a French bistro—satisfying versions of creme brulee, chocolate mousse and ice cream-filled profiteroles topped with hot fudge. Avoid the doughy bananas Foster crepes and opt instead for the tarte tatin, a buttery puff pastry crust topped with tender baked apples, deeply caramelized and gooey.

The staff shines at Mon Ami Gabi, and I appreciate extra service touches, such as offering to split dishes for sharing and then providing serving utensils for those shared dishes, which surprisingly few places think to do. But a 3.5% surcharge added to the bill “as a way to offset rising costs” irks me. (They will remove it at the diner’s request.) Sotelino says the surcharge, which is added company-wide (the website lists close to 80 properties), goes toward continuing to pay the staff well and provide superlative benefits. The receipts clearly state that “this charge is not a gratuity paid to staff and is not a payment for services rendered.” I think diners are weary of these charges—I often field complaints about restaurants that add them to bills. They can leave a bad taste in the mouth no matter how good the apple tart is.

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, 301-654-1234, monamigabi.com

FAVORITE DISHES: Vesper crudité; mussels marinière; duck confit with bean stew; skate wing Grenobloise; côte de boeuf (22-ounce bone-in rib-eye); and tarte tatin

PRICES: Starters: $11.95 to $35.95; Entrees: $26.95 to $50.95, 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye: $74.95; Sides: $7.95 to $12.95; Desserts: $10.95 to $12.95

LIBATIONS: Mon Ami Gabi’s beverage list includes three martinis (Dirty, Classique and Vesper crudité, $16.95 to $17.95) and four specialty cocktails ($15.95 to $16.95), among them a Manhattan with an ice cube imprinted with the restaurant’s snail logo. There are also three zero-proof cocktails and eight beers ($7.95 to $16.95, one of them nonalcoholic).

All of Mon Ami Gabi’s wines are French. Eighteen (three sparkling, one rosé, seven whites and seven reds) are offered by the glass ($13 to $32) and bottle ($52 to $128). An additional bottle-only list offers six rosés ($44 to $112), 35 white wines ($44 to $292), 55 reds ($40 to $300) and 12 sparkling ($52 to $500).

SERVICE: Very knowledgeable and accommodating

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.