Public Safety & Justice

Police identify woman, 52, killed in Wheaton hit-and-run 

Search continues for car involved in crash on Veirs Mill Road near University Boulevard West, Ennals Avenue 

By Ceoli Jacoby
September 25, 2025 1:34 p.m.
Montgomery County police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Wheaton. 

Ganga Prajapati, 52, of New Carrollton died Tuesday night after she was struck by a car on Veirs Mill Road in downtown Wheaton, Montgomery County police said in a news release. 

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the striking vehicle, a silver 2009-2012 Audi A4 or S4, which fled after the collision, the department said. The vehicle is missing a right-side fog light and may have damage to its headlight, hood and windshield. 

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Veirs Mill Road when it struck Prajapati. 

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road near University Boulevard West and Ennals Avenue, according to police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. 

According to police and Piringer, crews found Prajapati lying in the roadway with “critical,” life threatening injuries. She was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she later died. 

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and asking for assistance identifying the “suspect vehicle.” Detectives are urging anyone with information about the collision or the Audi to contact them at 240-773-6620. Callers may remain anonymous by calling 1-866-411-8477. 

