Maryland’s largest documented tree stands tall in Montgomery County

This year the Big Tree Program, a volunteer group supported by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is hosting a Tree Contest, focused on finding the biggest trees in state forests. So far, the largest documented tree in the state is an American sycamore in the county’s Dickerson Conservation Park. [The Washington Post]

Two MoCo parks awarded millions in funding from National Park Service

Re Gate Park in Rockville and Gunner’s Lake Park in Germantown were each awarded $1.5 million in grant funding from the National Park Service aimed at helping the parks make upgrades. [Montgomery Community Media]

Pedestrian safety improvement coming near Kensington elementary school

Montgomery County’s transportation department is planning several pedestrian safety improvements around Kensington Parkwood Elementary School aimed at making it safer for students to walk to school. Residents and transportation officials went on a walking tour Wednesday evening to discuss the plans and see where changes will be made. [NBC News4]

Today’s weather:

Rain showers and thunderstorms with a high near 78 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

More traffic cameras, higher speeding fines coming to MoCo

Former MoCo student school board member seeks House of Delegates seat

County health and human services employee defrauded county, report finds