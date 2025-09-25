Week 4 preview: 4 high school football games to watch

As the high school football season rolls along in Montgomery County, two undefeated rivals go head-to-head, while another program is off to its best start in years.

Blake at Sherwood

The Sherwood Warriors (3-0) host the Blake Bengals (3-0) on Friday night in one of the biggest rivalries in Montgomery County. This is a game that has brought out the intensity in recent years, as well as hostile environments from both crowds. The last time the Bengals traveled to Sandy Spring, they kicked a game-winning field goal in 31-28 double overtime upset that helped them finish the 2023 regular season undefeated. The Warriors got revenge last year with a 24-0 shutout in Silver Spring.

The Warriors have had the Bengals’ number despite close matchups between the two, with 2023’s defeat being their only one since 2019. The Warriors are led by junior quarterback Matthew Larsen, who has helped guide his offense to an average of 41.3 points per game. On the defensive side, the Warriors have produced two shutouts and have given up just seven points all season (35-7 at Seneca Valley on Sept. 12).

The Bengals are coming off back-to-back games in which the team scored 49 or more points, and has a defense that has given up an average of 8 points per game. Junior quarterback Wilton Cameron has been tremendous for the Bengals, with 12 touchdowns so far.

B-CC at Wheaton

The Wheaton Knights, a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, is off to a 3-0 start. This is a team that has averaged two wins per season since 2015, including a 3-7 mark last year. Behind the 3-0 record is a team that has scored an average of 43 points per game and allowed an average of 13 points per game. They are scoring in bunches, including a 63-point performance against Springbrook on Sept 12. Sophomore quarterback James Destine has led the way by dishing out scores and keeping plays alive with his rushing ability.

Wheaton faces off against the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (1-2) at home on Friday night. The Barons are coming off a 28-14 loss to the Northwest Jaguars.

Seneca Valley at Quince Orchard

The Quince Orchard Cougars (3-0) rank No. 6 in The Washington Post’s top 20 local high school football teams, the highest showing of a public school and the best among Montgomery County public schools. They reasserted their claim to a top-10 spot with a 20-0 win last week over Virginia power Stone Bridge (now No. 11 on the Post top 20). They play the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (2-1) at home Thursday night. The Cougars defense has been elite so far, with two shutouts in three games and allowing only six points against the Walter Johnson Wildcats. Seneca Valley is coming off a 28-24 home victory over Gaithersburg on Sept. 18.

Paint Branch at Northwest

The Northwest Jaguars (1-2), who were able to earn their first win of the season last week at B-CC, now host the Paint Branch Panthers (2-1) on Friday. The Panthers have won two straight games since their opening loss at home to Quince Orchard, averaging 58 points per contest during that stretch. Can the Jaguar defense slow down an offense led by star junior running back Alijah Bah?

