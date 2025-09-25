‘This is equitable’: County announces $10M in support for child care providers, expanded Head Start programing

Montgomery County is spending $10 million on three new initiatives to help early childhood education providers and families with young children, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday at a press conference in North Potomac.

“I’ll use the dreaded word – this is equitable,” Elrich said during the press conference at the Academy Child Development Center at Stone Mill Elementary School. “This is about equity and opportunity for everybody, and making sure everybody gets started on an equal foot.”

For families with infants and toddlers, the county is using a $6.1 million federal grant to provide Head Start programming to children up to age 3. Previously, Head Start programming in Montgomery County was only open to 4- and 5-year-olds.

Head Start is a federal initiative that provides free early childhood education programming for low-income families with children ranging in age from birth to 5 years old. Early Head Start, part of the larger Head Start initiative, serves children from birth to 3 years old.

Currently, the the county Department of Health and Human Services offers Head Start preschool programming in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The new Early Head Start programming will be offered in partnership with center-based and home-based child care providers in the community.

“MCPS is so proud to partner with DHHS, and with our private providers because this is a team sport,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said at the press conference.

“It really does take all of us working together to get great outcomes for young people,” he said.

For child care providers, the county is launching a new $4 million loan program to fund expansions and improvements of existing child care facilities.

The money for the new loan program was approved as part of the county’s fiscal year 2026 budget, Mary Anderson, director of the county’s Public Information Office, told Bethesda Today after Wednesday’s press conference.

The loan program will provide forgivable and interest-free loans to early childhood education providers looking to add seats or improve the quality of their centers.

Jennifer Arnaiz, acting administrator of early childhood services for the county’s health and human services department, told Bethesda Today that loan amounts would range from $74,000 to $300,000, with larger loan amounts in the interest-free category.

Arnaiz said that the county’s goal is to dispense $2 million of the $4 million total this year.

The county is also launching a shared resource collaborative with the goal of helping child care providers save money on services and materials.

The shared resource collaborative will start as a pilot program with 20 providers, according to a county press release.

Supply and demand

Through the three new initiatives, local officials hope to address gaps identified in a December 2024 study on child care supply and demand in the county.

Among the study’s key findings were that the county only has enough capacity to serve 59% of children between birth and age 5. The child care shortage disproportionately impacts families with infants and toddlers.

The study also found that certain areas of the county – including Wheaton, Aspen Hill and Montgomery Village – had a larger-than-typical child care shortage when compared to other areas.

Arnaiz said that providers looking to create more spots for infants and toddlers, as well as providers in underserved areas of the county, will receive priority for loans. Other factors such as the language preferences of families seeking child care and quality of programming will also be considered.

Antonio Hernandez-Cardoso, president of the Latino Child Care Association of Maryland, said during the press conference that child care programs in the state are facing “significant financial pressures.”

He said financial assistance for struggling child care programs can be “the difference between survival and success.”

Gloria Musiimenta, a parent who spoke at the press conference, said the availability of Head Start programing allowed her to focus on her life as well as her children’s development.

She said she was grateful the expanded Early Head Start programming would be available throughout the county, not just in schools.

“The service providers are right there in our neighborhoods,” she said.

James Bridgers, the county’s health and human services director, said the new initiatives would empower “a community that is already resilient.”

“With so many things happening at the federal level, what an opportunity to have – to have more resources and funding available,” Bridgers said. “And to invest it in a program that’ll prioritize early learning and education is phenomenal.”