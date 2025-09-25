Commas Food Hall to celebrate grand opening Saturday, Sunday in downtown Silver Spring

Commas Food Hall, downtown Silver Spring’s newest dining destination offering a variety of international cuisines, is celebrating its grand opening Saturday and Sunday with food samples, games, prizes and live entertainment, according to Jeremy Barker, CEO of Fireten Hospitality, which manages the food hall.

The 13,000-square-foot food hall on the third floor of Ellsworth Place mall opened several months ago and has been in a “soft opening” period since the start of summer.

“We’re using this [event] as our runway as we go fully operational,” Barker told Bethesda Today on Friday. Fireten Hospitality operates Commas Food Hall and several other halls around the country. “We really want to become the community hub for Silver Spring.”

The long-awaited food hall is home to 10 vendors offering an array of dishes featuring Persian, Mexican, Nepalese, Asian, Caribbean and American flavors. Visitors to Commas can find tacos, kabobs, loaded fries, cheesesteak sandwiches, dumplings and jerk chicken all in one place.

This weekend’s two-day grand opening is open to the public and will include live music, face painting, magicians, prizes, a raffle for an iPad Air and food samples. The celebrations will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

After the grand opening, Barker says Commas will offer events, trivia and bingo nights, cooking classes and other activities in the food hall.

According to Barker, two food stalls are still available for merchants, and Fireten has been in talks with several potential vendors. Nothing is “locked in” yet, Barker said.

He said he hopes Commas will become the Silver Spring community’s “go-to spot” for food, entertainment, programming for kids and connection.

“We want to be that place for Silver Spring,” Barker said. “We’re really excited. I think the potential is really significant, and we’re looking forward to giving something really special to the community after a long wait.”

Vendors at Commas Food Hall include: