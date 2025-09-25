BB gun recovered from student at Silver Spring’s Odessa Shannon Middle School   

A BB gun was recovered Wednesday from a student’s backpack at Odessa Shannon Middle School in Silver Spring after a school community member reported that a student may have been in possession of a weapon, according to a letter sent from Principal Natasha Booms to the Silver Spring school community.

The school’s declaration of a “hold” status, which clears school hallways and keeps students and staff inside classrooms, marked at least the seventh incident since Montgomery County Public Schools began classes Aug. 26 that required a school to implement emergency protocols.

According to Booms’ letter, the student was “quickly identified” after the report of a potential possession of a weapon, and the object was determined to be a BB gun. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the school initiated a hold protocol at 2:16 p.m. while the matter was “thoroughly investigated.” The hold was lifted at 2:40 p.m. once the investigation was completed.

While there was no threat made toward anyone in the building, the school contacted Montgomery County police and an officer was dispatched as part of the school’s protocol, according to the letter.

- Advertisement -

“Although this incident understandably caused some disruption, I am proud of the way our staff and students responded,” Booms wrote. “The safety and well-being of our school community remain our top priority, and the swift actions taken today ensured that the situation was addressed quickly and appropriately.”

MCPS introduced new emergency protocols for the 2025-2026 school year that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement, such as shelter-in-place, which was previously used as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events.

When a school implements a hold status, students must clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threat occurs, such as police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.

Several incidents requiring the use of the new protocols have occurred this academic year, including several that involved the report of a student with a gun:

On Sept. 11, Northwood High School, which is currently located in the Charles W. Woodward High School building in Rockville while its Silver Spring campus undergoes reconstruction, went into a lockdown and secure status after two reports of students with weapons. A BB gun was recovered.

On Sept. 17, Kennedy High in Silver Spring declared a hold status after police received a report of a firearm at the school. No gun was found and the report was determined to be a false allegation.

Albert Einstein High in Kensington entered a hold and secure status on Sept. 19 after a former student allegedly stole belongings from a student off campus and suggested he was in possession of a gun.