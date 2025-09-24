Woman, 52, dies in hit-and-run collision in Wheaton

A 52-year-old woman died Tuesday night after she was struck by a car on Veirs Mill Road in downtown Wheaton, Montgomery County police said Wednesday morning in a news release.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the striking vehicle, a silver 2009-2012 Audi A4 or S4, which fled after the collision, the department said. The vehicle is missing a right-side fog light and may have damage to its headlight, hood and windshield.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road near University Boulevard West and Ennals Avenue, according to police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

County police and MCRFS crews responded to the collision and found the woman in the roadway with “critical,” life-threatening injuries, police and Piringer said. According to MCFRS radio transmission, the woman was found lying unconscious in the road.

The woman was later transported by MCFRS crews to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, according to the transmissions, where she died from her injuries.

As officers investigated the incident Tuesday night, the southbound lanes of Veirs Mill Road at University Boulevard were closed to traffic. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes, police said in a social media post.

Investigators determined the woman was struck by the Audi as it was traveling eastbound on Veirs Mill Road, according to police.

“The vehicle is believed to have damage to the windshield and the right front fog light assembly,” the release said. “Additional evidence points to damage to the left front headlight assembly, with the headlight possibly hanging, and the passenger side fog light assembly missing.”

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and asking for assistance identifying the “suspect vehicle.” Detectives are urging anyone with information about the collision or the Audi to contact them at 240-773-6620. Callers may remain anonymous by calling 1-866-411-8477.

More information about the identity of the woman will be released following proper notification of the next of kin, police said.

The collision occurred near a CVS store at 11190 Veirs Mill Road. The area is near Westfield Wheaton mall, Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center and a variety of retail, businesses and restaurants. The posted speed limit on this section of the road is 25 mph.

The incident is the second fatal pedestrian collision to occur in the area this week. On Sunday night, a 16-year-old boy, James Evert Anderson of Kensington, died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.