More traffic cameras, higher speeding fines coming to MoCo

Drivers in Montgomery County will soon be dealing with higher fines for speeding and more traffic enforcement cameras on local roads, the county government and police department announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, a new state law will go into effect that will replace the $40 speed-camera fine for drivers traveling 12 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit with a graduated fine schedule, according to a county government social media post.

“The faster you go, the higher the fine,” the post said.

🚨Starting Oct. 1, Maryland is replacing the flat $40 speed-camera fine (12+ mph over) with a graduated schedule. The faster you go, the higher the fine. Automated enforcement helps reduce crashes and keep our streets safe. Please slow down. 🚦 pic.twitter.com/nQvdaKjlyf — Montgomery County MD Government (@MontgomeryCoMD) September 23, 2025

In addition to the graduated fines, the county also recently signed a new contract for more traffic cameras with Vitronic, an image processing and machine vision company headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, that develops traffic monitoring, automotive, healthcare and logistics technology, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police news release.

That means there will be an additional 216 automated traffic enforcement cameras, including 140 new speed cameras and 76 red light cameras, installed along county roads, according to police. Currently, there are 462 speed cameras and 55 red light cameras already installed across the county, according to the county police website.

On Tuesday, county police and elected officials are scheduled to hold a press conference about the expanded traffic camera program and the new legislation that establishes the graduated fine schedule.

The new cameras are part of an effort to boost enforcement of speeding and red-light violations as well as make strides towards Vision Zero, the county’s pedestrian and roadway safety initiative, county police said.

Vision Zero is a global road safety initiative aiming to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by the end of 2030. The county adopted the initiative in 2016 and says it has contributed to an 11% decrease in serious and fatal crashes in the county, according to the police department release.

County Executive Marc Elrich mentioned the camera program at a press conference in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, saying the county has “always been interested” in expanding its automated traffic enforcement program.

“I feel like we’re pretty lenient in general about this, but you know, we’ve got to control it,” he said. “We have far too many accidents, and speed is an issue. We have some people who — some of the worst offenders — are just driving at absolutely obscene speeds, and it’s a problem.”

Installation of the cameras is set to begin in early October and will continue for several weeks, according to the release. Placement of the cameras will be determined through traffic safety data, police said, and may be in new and existing camera locations.

The new cameras will be placed “with an emphasis on areas with the highest rates of speeding and injury-related collisions,” county police said. “The goal is to place cameras where they will make the greatest impact in reducing crashes and saving lives.”

A deadly week

Announcements of the camera program expansion and graduated speeding fines come during a particularly deadly week for pedestrians in the county. As of Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman had been killed this week after being struck by cars on separate occasions. The announcements also come as the county added more than 200 “No Turn on Red” signs in downtown areas, with violators receiving a $90 fine.

Social media announcements about the new traffic fines and enforcement efforts drew hundreds of comments. Many commenters were critical of the moves, saying that increasing the number of traffic cameras was a “money grab” that wouldn’t help improve roadway safety. Others shared concerns about a private company having access to data about drivers and increasing surveillance in the county, and questioned who would benefit from an increase in speed camera revenue.

“Okay so how much of the revenue is going to Vitronic and how much is going to the county? In addition, what will the county do with the extra money?” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Additional automated traffic enforcement does not beat humans and boots on the ground.”

County police referred Bethesda Today to the county government regarding questions about the cost of the contract and other details on plans for the new enforcement efforts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, county officials had not responded to Bethesda Today’s email request for more information.