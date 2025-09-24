Mold, air quality concerns persist at two MCPS elementary schools

Parents at Goshen Elementary in Gaithersburg and New Hampshire Estates Elementary in Silver Spring are complaining of similar HVAC issues at their children’s schools. At Goshen, a mother of a third grader with Type 1 Diabetes said she saw and smelled mold the week before school started. A parent at New Hampshire Estates said that issues reported earlier this year still linger. [7News]

Three Montgomery County high school football teams appeared in this week’s Washington Post top 20 list. Good Counsel (3-1) is the highest-ranking school in the county at No. 3, followed by Quince Orchard (3-0) at No. 6 and Bullis (2-2) at No. 19. Quince Orchard is the highest-ranking public school on the list. Sherwood (3-0) was also mentioned as “on the bubble.” [The Washington Post]

Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project exhibit opens in Poolesville

A traveling exhibit about the history of lynchings in Montgomery County was scheduled to open Tuesday at Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville. The display, which tells the stories of three lynchings in the late 1800s, will be on display through Oct. 3 and is presented by the Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Light rain, high of 78 degrees

