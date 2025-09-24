Former MoCo student school board member seeks House of Delegates seat

A former student member of the Montgomery County school board who participated in a national student movement advocating for more gun control is running to represent his home district in the Maryland House of Delegates in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Matt Post, 26, of Colesville announced his candidacy for state legislative District 14 in a video posted to social media last week. He told Bethesda Today that he hopes to give voice in Annapolis to “the urgency that this new generation feels” on issues such as climate change and gun violence.

The current District 14 delegation includes state Sen. Craig Zucker and Dels. Anne Kaiser, Bernice Mireku-North and Pamela Queen. The district encompasses much of the northern and eastern parts of Montgomery County.

Zucker, Kaiser and Mireku-North all plan to seek re-election, according to a press release last week. Queen has said she plans to retire at the end of her present term, leaving her seat up for grabs in 2026.

Raised in Olney, Post made his first foray into politics was as a student at Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring. In 2017, he was elected by his Montgomery County Public Schools peers to a one-year term as the student member of the Board of Education – a position commonly known as SMOB.

“It was an extremely formative experience,” Post, a Democrat, said Tuesday of his time as SMOB. “I learned how to negotiate, how to compromise without compromising my values and how to get big things done for our community.”

Advocating for gun control

Post served on the school board during a pivotal year for high school students across the United States. In February 2018, a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people and wounded 18 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The event galvanized a series of school walkouts, including one by 2,500 MCPS students who gathered at Capitol Hill, that culminated in the March for Our Lives rally – a student-led march on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., calling attention to the scourge of mass shootings targeting American schools. Post was one of many student speakers at the March 24, 2018, rally.

Post said he continued working with the March for Our Lives organization following his graduation from high school, first serving as a national field strategist and later helping launch the group’s legal team.

A recent graduate of Yale Law School, Post works as a legal staffer for the Maryland State Education Association. He also serves on the boards of the District 14 Democratic Club and the Greater Olney Civic Association and as a member of the Burtonsville Day planning committee.

New generation of leadership

Post’s campaign announcement last week was celebrated by several current and former county elected officials who view him as part of a new generation of leaders.

Del. Joe Vogel, a Democrat representing District 18 in the state legislature, retweeted Post’s campaign announcement with a caption describing the candidate as “exactly the type of leader we need in Annapolis right now.”

At 28, Vogel is the youngest member of Montgomery County’s state delegation and was one of the first two people from Generation Z to win election to the Maryland General Assembly in 2022.

In an interview Tuesday with Bethesda Today, Vogel said he has known Post for years and is excited that he now is running for office.

“He’s spent his young adult life focused on actually helping people, on bringing people together to get things done, on solving problems,” Vogel said of Post. “That is what I want to see in this new generation of leadership as we take positions in office.”

Jeanette Dixon, who served on the school board from 2016 to 2020 and has kept in touch with all the SMOBs from her term, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that Post “oftentimes knew more than the other board members” about issues that came before them.

“Matt is not afraid to speak up, but he does so in a positive diplomatic way,” Dixon said of Post. “I just think the world of him.”

Jill Ortman-Fouse, a school board member from 2014 to 2018, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that Post was “very impressive and memorable” as both an activist and as SMOB.

In addition to his gun violence prevention advocacy, Ortman-Fouse said, Post also used his position as SMOB to raise awareness about mental health, support trade pathways for students and push the district to close schools on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

“He wasn’t in the business of trying to make everybody happy, but he was definitely in the business of being as collaborative as possible,” Ortman-Fouse said of Post.

“This is what we need right now,” she continued. “What we need is young people who are straight talkers, who aren’t just going to go along to get along.”

Asked about his relative youth, Post said he does not want to be “pigeonholed as the young person’s candidate.” But he acknowledged that his age affords him a unique understanding of the disillusionment many voters are experiencing.

“The Democratic party is losing young voters. Our party is losing voters like me,” Post said. “I’m gonna work my tail off to bring more young people and more disaffected people into the local political process.”

“There is a lot to be cynical about right now,” he continued. “I think that, to break people’s cynicism, they need to see new leaders that have a fire in them.”

As of Wednesday, Post was the only person to have announced a candidacy for the District 14 seat. The deadline to file as a candidate is Feb. 24, 2026.