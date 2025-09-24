County health and human services employee defrauded county, report finds 

An employee in the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) defrauded the county of more than $13,000 by spending more than 270 hours seeing private clients during county work hours since July 2024, according to a report released Wednesday from the Office of the Inspector General.

According to the report, the inspector general’s office informed Richard Madaleno, the county’s chief administration officer, about the employee. In a Sept. 19 response to the report, Fariba Kassiri, deputy chief administrative officer for the county, said DHHS was “taking appropriate steps to seek recovery of the overpayment” and that the employee will be “separating” from the county on Wednesday.

According to the report, the inspector general’s office received an anonymous complaint on July 21 that a DHHS employee was seeing private clients during hours that the employee should have been working for the county. The complaint also included a link to the employee’s profile on an online platform “used to engage with clients” that showed the employee was available to meet with clients during county work hours, the report said. The report did not detail what private work the employee was conducting.

The report did not identify the employee.

According to the county’s ethics laws and employee regulations, county employees are prohibited from using work time for personal use. Additionally, if employees want to engage with outside employment, they must obtain approval from the county Ethics Commission, the report said.

While the employee filed a request form for outside employment in 2023, the request was to work for a specific company on evenings and Sundays. The request was approved and noted that the employee would need to reapply if the outside employment changed, according to the report.

During an Aug. 15 interview with the inspector general’s office, the employee admitted to “spending considerable county work time” since July 2024 meeting virtually with private clients while working in-person and teleworking for the county, according to the report.

“The employee recognized that they should not have been doing this but maintained that their work for the county has not suffered as a result,” the report said. “The employee admitted to engaging in the conduct routinely.”

The employee also told the inspector general’s office they “were unaware they needed to reapply” for outside employment when the facts of the employment changed.

The staff member provided the inspector general’s office with screenshots from a personal calendar. The inspector general’s office used the screenshots to calculate that the employee spent 271.6 hours engaged in outside employment during the workday from July 21, 2024, to Aug. 15, 2025, while at the same time being paid more than $13,000 from the county.