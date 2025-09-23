Police seek two suspects after North Bethesda homicide, kidnapping

Montgomery County police are searching for two suspects following the arrest of a third suspect related to a homicide and kidnapping on Sunday in North Bethesda, county police said Monday afternoon in a press release.

The third suspect, Sheldon Milan Boykins, 37, of Hyattsville, was charged Sunday with two counts of kidnapping and firearm-related charges during an investigation into the death of Akwalabeng Fontava, 29. Fontava was found with an apparent gunshot wound by first responders Sunday morning in his Montrose Road apartment, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, Montgomery County District Court Judge Victor Del Pino ordered Boykins to be held in county jail without bond.

Boykins is scheduled to return to the Rockville District Court on Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing. A public defender representing Boykins did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to an email request for comment from Bethesda Today.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the apartment around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a “working code” in the 5900 block of Montrose Road. Fontava was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, homicide detectives learned that a man, a friend of Fontava, and a woman, Fontava’s girlfriend, were inside the apartment when Fontava was shot, according to police and charging documents. Shortly after the shooting, the man and woman were allegedly kidnapped by two male suspects who were also inside the apartment, forced into a vehicle in the building’s parking lot and driven around at gunpoint, charging documents state.

The man was later dropped off in Burtonsville, the documents said, and he spoke to county investigators about what happened after a relative reached out to the department Sunday.

The man told detectives he had slept on Fontava’s couch Saturday night and awoke Sunday morning to the sound of a gunshot. He saw Fontava “unresponsive on the living room floor,” according to charging documents. The two suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, later forced the man and Fontava’s girlfriend into the woman’s black Ford Mustang. After driving a short distance, the suspects picked up a third suspect, who was later identified as Boykins, the documents said.

The man told investigators that during the drive, the three suspects spoke to each other about what happened inside the apartment. Boykins allegedly tried to “coach” the man to recall certain details about the incident incorrectly, the documents said.

The suspects later took the man’s phone and wallet and dropped him off more than 12 miles away from the North Bethesda apartment at the Wexhall Terrace apartments in Burtonsville, according to charging documents. The man told police he was not familiar with the area and flagged down a bystander to call his family to tell them where he was.

Suspect arrested

After speaking with the man, investigators obtained live geographical information for his cell phone and the phone of Fontava’s girlfriend, which showed the devices in the area of Westfield Montgomery mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Bethesda, according to charging documents. Detectives conducted undercover surveillance at the mall and located the black Mustang parked outside around noon on Sunday. Less than 90 minutes later, detectives saw one suspect, later identified as Boykins, exit the mall with Fontava’s girlfriend, enter the vehicle and drive away, the documents said.

A short distance from the mall, charging documents state, detectives stopped the Mustang and found Boykins in the driver’s seat and the woman in the front passenger seat. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the car, detectives found two loaded guns, with one allegedly in the pocket of a jacket belonging to Boykins, according to charging documents. Also, in the pocket of a sweatshirt worn by Boykin, detectives found a red lanyard with the key for the car that the kidnapped man had driven to Fontava’s apartment on Saturday night.

Investigators also spoke with Fontava’s girlfriend, who corroborated that she and the man had been kidnapped, according to charging documents. She “identified Boykins as the suspect whom the other two suspects picked up … after the shooting. [She] also stated that Boykins instructed the two suspects on how to clean up the crime scene and asked them if they [had] done so,” the documents state.

In addition, the woman told investigators that Boykins allegedly threatened to harm the man and his family if he cooperated with law enforcement, charging documents state.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime or the two suspects at large to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477 to submit a tip. Tips can remain anonymous and those that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.