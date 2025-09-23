Nearly a year after a WTOP listener came to the rescue to help make sure over 40,000 children in Montgomery County had a present under the tree on Dec. 25, Toys for Tots Montgomery County needs another Christmas miracle.

Elizabeth Scott, who is the coordinator for Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Montgomery County, told WTOP the warehouse that was donated last year is now rented. If another space is not found, Toys for Tots may be canceled in Montgomery County this year.

Last year, 43,000 children in Montgomery County received gifts thanks to Toys for Tots.

