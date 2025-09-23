Become a Member
Business & Retail

Toys for Tots Montgomery County needs another Christmas miracle

Last year, 43,000 children benefitted from the nonprofit's giveaway

By Jimmy Alexander - WTOP
September 23, 2025 1:51 p.m. | Updated: September 23, 2025 4:04 p.m.
Toys for Tots
Photo credit: Casey Rodgers/WireImage via Getty Images

Nearly a year after a WTOP listener came to the rescue to help make sure over 40,000 children in Montgomery County had a present under the tree on Dec. 25, Toys for Tots Montgomery County needs another Christmas miracle.

Elizabeth Scott, who is the coordinator for Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Montgomery County, told WTOP the warehouse that was donated last year is now rented. If another space is not found, Toys for Tots may be canceled in Montgomery County this year.

Last year, 43,000 children in Montgomery County received gifts thanks to Toys for Tots.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

