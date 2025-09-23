Political consultant, adjunct professor to run for MoCo school board in 2026 

Brett Di Resta, a political consultant and adjunct professor, became the first candidate to officially join the 2026 race for the Montgomery County school board when he filed his candidacy for an at-large seat Monday with the elections board.

Di Resta, whose contact information on the state elections board website is a U.S. Postal Service box in Cabin John, was unavailable to talk with Bethesda Today on Tuesday. A website associated with his campaign says it is launching soon.

Four board seats are up for grabs in the 2026 gubernatorial primary election including the District 3 seat held by school board President Julie Yang, Grace Rivera-Oven’s District 1 seat, Brenda Wolff’s District 5 seat and an at-large seat held by Karla Silvestre. Candidates must file paperwork with county and state election board to officially appear on the ballot. The last day to file is February 24, 2026.

Silvestre and Yang have announced that they are seeking seats on the Montgomery County Council instead of running for re-election to the board. Yang is running for the District 1 seat held by Andrew Friedson (D), who announced he is a candidate for county executive to replace Marc Elrich (D), who cannot run again due to term limits. Silvestre is running for one of the at-large seats on the County Council. Two at-large councilmembers, Democrats Evan Glass and Will Jawando, are also running for county executive.

Rivera-Oven, the school board vice president, is the only board member who has announced she will run for re-election to her seat. Wolff told Bethesda Today in August that she has not yet decided whether she is running for re-election to a third term.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Di Resta is the president and CEO of the Maccabee Group, a Democratic opposition research firm. On his LinkedIn profile, Di Resta said he has worked for “high profile clients” such as Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (D) on multiple campaigns.

He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco for a master’s degree in public leadership program and George Washington University for the Graduate School of Political Management, according to his LinkedIn profile and the universities’ websites.

In March, the council appointed Di Resta to serve a partial term on the nominating committee for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees. Di Resta has also contributed op-eds about politics to several publications, including The New York Times, and appeared as a political pundit on TV shows including Fox & Friends, according to his LinkedIn profile and a biography on the George Washington University website.