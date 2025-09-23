MCPS to provide update on clearing backlog of employee background screenings

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is slated to provide updates to the county school board and County Council on Thursday and Friday regarding its progress on clearing a backlog of employee background checks.

The Montgomery County inspector general’s office released a report Aug. 4 that found that nearly 13,000 MCPS employees had outdated criminal history checks, and almost 5,000 individuals who may have unsupervised access to students hadn’t undergone a Child Protective Services (CPS) check. Also, some contractors and volunteers with unsupervised access to students had begun work prior to the completion of criminal history checks, according to the report.

“The fact remains that thousands of individuals with unsupervised access to MCPS schools and students have not had a criminal history check in more than five years and thousands more have not completed a CPS check,” the report said. “In the end, only one entity is tasked with and has accepted the responsibility for obtaining these background checks to safeguard employees and students, and that is MCPS.”

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) said in a statement Aug. 4 they were deeply alarmed by the report, saying it “reveals a culture of siloed work,” and that the council would hold oversight meetings concerning the issue.

- Advertisement -

Agendas have not yet been released for the County Council Education and Culture meeting, which is slated to begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m., nor for the council’s Audit Committee session, which is scheduled to begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. The open session of Thursday’s school board meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. The agenda doesn’t include details about what will be discussed concerning the background screening update.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said in a July 25 letter to the inspector general that he was “astonished to learn” a gap in background screening was possible and that the findings have been the “deepest disappointment of my early tenure.” Taylor marked his first anniversary as superintendent in July. However, he also said he was “deeply disappointed by the lack of rigor” in the inspector general’s review.

In 2019, the MCPS background screening office, in lieu of re-fingerprinting employees, began using the FBI’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back (RapBack) program, which continuously monitors employees’ criminal history and alerts MCPS to changes.

According to the inspector general’s report, MCPS isn’t monitoring criminal histories for all employees, and isn’t ensuring criminal background checks are completed for contractors and volunteers before they begin work. In November, MCPS reported to the inspector general’s office that there were about 12,700 employees who weren’t enrolled in the RapBack program, meaning they haven’t undergone a criminal history check since at least 2019.

Following the release of the report, Taylor told Bethesda Today that there is an “integrity and an honesty gap that needs to be closed” among MCPS staff and that the district will be investigating why the screening issue wasn’t addressed earlier.

Since then, the district has released statements saying it has started to address the issues.

In mid-August, the school board approved an $800,000 contract with All American Protective Services, a fingerprinting service with locations in Rockville, Germantown, Bethesda and Silver Spring, to fingerprint its employees. The company was expected to provide mobile units at several MCPS locations to process fingerprinting for approximately 11,000 staff members, according to school board documents.

Other steps, the district said, included prioritizing new hires for background check completion, re-fingerprinting staff hired before 2019 and working with the state and county human services departments to address the backlog of CPS checks. In a Aug. 15 email, MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said during a summer MCPS leadership summit that 210 employees re-entered fingerprints into the RapBack system and “over 300 employees updated their [CPS] clearance.”

Mary Anderson, director of the public information office for the county government, said the county is adding eight temporary staff to child welfare services through a staffing agency. Depending on the amount of work, Anderson said, the county may retain two to three of the staff members for a year and “gauge the need for any permanent staffing.”