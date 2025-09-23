From Bethesda Magazine: Lessons learned from people in all walks of life

During his childhood in India and his years working as an executive in the private, public and nonprofit sectors around the world, Neil Ghosh, 62, has crossed paths with an incredible array of people. The North Potomac resident jotted down notes of his encounters and—with additional research—turned his experiences into his first book, Do More Good: Inspiring Lessons From Extraordinary People (Post Hill Press, June 2025).

The 29 chapters include insights from iconic celebrities, Nobel Peace Prize winners, three U.S. presidents and some of Ghosh’s family and friends in hopes of inspiring readers to do good things.

“I believe empathy still thrives in everyday American life—in blue, red and purple states,” Ghosh says. “With this book, I’m trying to amplify that spirit—especially when the division feels more visible than the unity.” Ghosh moved to the U.S. when he was 22 to study business, eventually earning his MBA. As an entrepreneur with experience in nonprofit leadership and international development, Ghosh describes himself as a bridge builder. “I always try to find a way to bring people together. That’s my life’s journey.”

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Why did you want to write this book?

I saw how the power of good can transform another person’s life. You don’t have to be rich, a particular nationality, at any stage of life—it doesn’t matter how young you are—you can still do good. I honestly believe we all want to do something, but we don’t know how. The problems are overwhelming. In the book, at the end of every chapter, there are resources to give people a tool to act.

What chapters are your favorite?

One is the chapter about my parents because that’s my grounding. Because of current conditions, I’d pick José Andrés. I’m supercharged—maybe because I’ve seen hunger up close in many places in the world—when I see someone putting so much energy into feeding people. Third, the Dalai Lama and his whole message of the simplicity of peace. He was kind enough to write the foreword for this book and I’m very honored.

Are there any locals featured?

[Potomac entrepreneur] Asok Motayed. He is one of the smartest guys I know doing amazing things every day, and he is still my mentor. Mohamed Ousri, a real estate businessperson in Tysons Corner, Virginia. We have worked together to help orphanages in Morocco and India. Tessie San Martin is one of the Washington area’s most respected voices in global development—an advocate for equity and accountability. And José Andrés, in Bethesda.

Who inspires you today?

A few weeks ago, I visited Amartya Sen, a professor at Harvard, who is in my book. He has a Nobel Prize in economics. He is 91 years old. He is still teaching, traveling and writing. He’s convinced there is no such thing as retirement. When you don’t see what you are doing as work, then you can keep doing it for eternity.

Do you have a motto?

Live and let live. The idea that I’m going to impose my beliefs or way of life on you—it just doesn’t work. On a macro level, I’ve seen that in the development sector, where you go to a country and try to tell people how to live. It doesn’t work. You need to understand their life, their context, their journey. Then you can make a difference. On a micro level, it makes life easier and much happier. I always see life as a work in progress. ‘Live and let live’ helps me to be a little saner, happier and more hopeful.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.



