Chevy Chase commercial real estate firm rebrands after more than a century in business

After more than a century in the commercial real estate business, The Chevy Chase Land Co. has changed its name, rebranding as CCLC, to show it does more than just handle land development. [Washington Business Journal]

Police arrest juvenile allegedly carrying AR-style ‘ghost gun’

Montgomery County police on Sunday arrested a juvenile who allegedly was carrying a loaded, AR-style “ghost gun” in a backpack. Police encountered the juvenile while investigating a report of theft at a CVS in downtown Silver Spring. [DC News Now]

County Council president to host youth block party in downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart is hosting a free block party from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Veterans Square Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The event is geared toward Montgomery County Public Schools middle and high school students, who have early dismissal that day. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High of 84.

In case you missed it:

