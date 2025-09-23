Capital Crescent Trail may be open to bikers, walkers and runners by next summer

More than 62% of construction is finished on the portion of the Capital Crescent Trail that runs adjacent to the Purple Line from Bethesda to downtown Silver Spring, with an expected completion in the summer, according to Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II.

The 11-mile trail, which runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Silver Spring, has been partially closed since 2017 to allow for the ongoing construction of the Purple Line and to make upgrades to the trail and realign it with the route of the light-rail line.

According to the Purple Line website, upgrades to the Capital Crescent Trail include creating a 12-foot-wide paved trail with 2-foot buffers, adding new landscaping and establishing access points to the trail in local neighborhoods. When complete, the trail will include bridges over Connecticut Avenue and Colesville Road and underpasses at Jones Mill Road and 16th and Spring streets.

During a meeting Monday with the County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee, Biggs and other Purple Line project officials provided updates on construction, system testing and the trail and answered questions from the committee members. Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) chairs the committee and council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) are members.

- Advertisement -

“My colleagues and I, not only the three of us here, but all 11 members of the council regularly hear from residents along the Purple Line corridor about the work that is ongoing, and everyone wants to know how much more work is going to happen,” Glass said. “When will the construction end? When will the businesses be able to reopen fully with patrons who come at much more robust levels than they currently do?”

Glass said prior to the hearing he received “dozens and dozens” of responses and questions from residents who are excited about the light-rail line but also dealing with “construction fatigue.” He said many asked when they will be able to ride the Purple Line – and also when they can return to trails near the light-rail line to walk, run and cycle.

Officials said Monday they still anticipate the entire Purple Line system to be operational in late 2027. When complete, the 21-station light-rail line will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services. The project, which is a public-private partnership, has faced numerous delays and cost increases since its inception in 2016.

During the meeting, Biggs told the committee that construction of the light-rail line is 82% complete with 70% of track installed, and 19 miles of sidewalk and 16 station canopies completed. The Purple Line’s Operations and Maintenance Facility in Glenridge is also complete, and construction continues on the maintenance facility in Lyttonsville.

“We have installed all of the track on Prince George’s side, now we’re making our way through the Montgomery County side,” Biggs said.

Biggs also noted the project is on track to have all 28 light-rail vehicles delivered by the end of the year. Last summer, the first Purple Line vehicles arrived in Prince George’s County and a total of 19 vehicles had been delivered as of Monday. In March, the Purple Line began dynamic testing of the railcars and expanded the testing to intersections in New Carrollton in July and August, according to Biggs. Dynamic testing involves running the railcars on the tracks to evaluate the system’s mechanics.

The entire project, Biggs said, is still on track to start passenger service in the winter of 2027, and upcoming milestones are starting to become clearer as progress continues. Those milestones include the completion of track installation in the spring of 2026 and the subsequent start of system and vehicle testing along the entire light-rail line.

Another milestone that Purple Line officials anticipate is the completion of Capital Crescent Trail construction next spring or summer, according to Biggs and a Montgomery County Council staff report.

“We are working very hard to complete construction of the Capital Crescent Trail in spring, summer of next year. And then we’ll be working closely with our partners here [the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT)] on the opening of the [trail] next year,” Biggs said Monday.

- Advertisement -

After the trail is complete, the Purple Line will hand off the trail management and ownership to MCDOT. Maricela Cordova, special assistant to the director for strategic projects at MCDOT, told the committee that the department has several projects connected to the Capital Crescent Trail, from Bethesda to Silver Spring, and expects to complete those projects at the same time the trail is finished.

“We will be ready for spring, summer of next year for sure,” Cordova said, noting the department is already working through details of maintenance, lighting and safety in preparation for the change in ownership.

Upcoming community meetings

Residents in areas near the Purple Line corridor will also be able to receive project updates and ask questions at five upcoming Community Advisory Teams (CAT) meetings in October, Purple Line officials said Monday. The virtual meetings will be held for the following five Montgomery County communities affected by the Purple Line: