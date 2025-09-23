Become a Member
Become a Member
Food & Drink

Buffalo Wild Wings GO to celebrate Wednesday grand opening at Crossroads of Kensington

Eatery offers free wings for a year to first 100 customers in line

By Elia Griffin
September 23, 2025 5:49 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings GO at the Crossroads of Kensington. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a new chicken wing spot, is opening Wednesday in Kensington and the first 100 guests in line are slated to win a giveaway of free wings for a year, the eatery chain said Tuesday in a press release.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is the fast-casual version of the national restaurant chain known for its chicken wings, variety of sauces and sports bar vibe. The new Kensington eatery is opening in the Crossroads of Kensington at 10616 Connecticut Ave. and is the third Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant to open in Montgomery County and the first “GO” version in the county.

The 1,000-square-foot shop is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., according to the release. At 11 a.m., the first 100 guests in line will receive a giveaway of free wings for a year.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is the first eatery to open at the Crossroads of Kensington, a new retail development at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road. Marathon Deli and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill are also slated to open at the retail center, but the shops recently appeared to be undergoing construction on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Crossroads of Kensington is near a Safeway grocery store at 10541 Connecticut Ave. and the Kensington Shopping Center at 10506 Connecticut Ave.

Launched in 2020, the Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept focuses on “convenience and speed,” the release said, and guests can order in a store and online via the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

GO stores offer many of the same dishes as Buffalo Wild Wings full-service restaurants, including traditional and boneless wings, cauliflower wings, 26 sauces and dry rubs, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and wraps, chicken dippers, fries, tater tots and desserts.

Our fall campaign is underway! Help keep local news free and thriving.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA