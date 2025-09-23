Buffalo Wild Wings GO to celebrate Wednesday grand opening at Crossroads of Kensington

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a new chicken wing spot, is opening Wednesday in Kensington and the first 100 guests in line are slated to win a giveaway of free wings for a year, the eatery chain said Tuesday in a press release.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is the fast-casual version of the national restaurant chain known for its chicken wings, variety of sauces and sports bar vibe. The new Kensington eatery is opening in the Crossroads of Kensington at 10616 Connecticut Ave. and is the third Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant to open in Montgomery County and the first “GO” version in the county.

The 1,000-square-foot shop is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., according to the release. At 11 a.m., the first 100 guests in line will receive a giveaway of free wings for a year.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is the first eatery to open at the Crossroads of Kensington, a new retail development at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road. Marathon Deli and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill are also slated to open at the retail center, but the shops recently appeared to be undergoing construction on Tuesday.

Crossroads of Kensington is near a Safeway grocery store at 10541 Connecticut Ave. and the Kensington Shopping Center at 10506 Connecticut Ave.

Launched in 2020, the Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept focuses on “convenience and speed,” the release said, and guests can order in a store and online via the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

GO stores offer many of the same dishes as Buffalo Wild Wings full-service restaurants, including traditional and boneless wings, cauliflower wings, 26 sauces and dry rubs, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and wraps, chicken dippers, fries, tater tots and desserts.