Kensington News

Boy, 16, dies after pedestrian collision in Kensington

Sunday night incident occurred on University Boulevard West near Einstein High

By Elia Griffin
September 22, 2025 10:55 a.m. | Updated: September 22, 2025 11:08 a.m.
Montgomery County Department of Police cruiser with shadows on the side door.
Photo by Mishka Espey.

A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night after he was struck by an SUV in Kensington, Montgomery County police said in a statement later that night.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West, the statement said. The area is about a half mile from Albert Einstein High School and about a mile and a half from downtown Wheaton.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a pedestrian had been struck, police said.

First responders pronounced the teen dead at the scene, according to the statement. The driver of the striking vehicle, a white Nissan Murano, remained at the scene.

- Advertisement -

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police said the identity of the teen will be released following the notification of the next of kin.

As of Aug. 22, 10 pedestrians have died on roadways in the county, according to ZeroDeathsMd.org. On Aug. 20, a 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Germantown while attempting to cross Frederick Road (Route 355) just south of Ridge Road.

This story will be updated.

