Part of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring to close for two months

Starting on or around Monday, the section of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring between Piney Branch Road and Wayne Avenue will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for about two months for Purple Line construction, according to a Sept. 4 Montgomery Parks department press release.

The closure, which affects the part of the parkway near Silver Spring International Middle School at 313 Wayne Ave., will allow Purple Line crews to lay tracks for the 16.1-mile light-rail line and reconfigure the intersection of Wayne Avenue and the parkway, according to the release. Meanwhile, the parks department also will be making several roadway improvements in the area, including guardrail repairs, traffic calming, adding signage and replacing culverts.

During the closure, Sligo Creek Trail, which runs along the parkway, will remain open and pedestrian access will be maintained. Vehicles will be detoured around the area. Drivers are advised to follow signs to navigate around the work zone, the release said.

Construction updates are available via the Purple Line’s website and a map with detour routes can be found at this link.

Expected to become operational in late 2027, the 21-station Purple Line will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton and connect riders to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines as well as to MARC and Amtrak trains and bus services. The project, which is a public-private partnership, has faced numerous delays and cost increases since its inception in 2016.

Last summer, the first Purple Line railcars arrived in Prince George’s County. As of mid-September, the project is more than 80% complete, with 65% of its rail tracks installed, according to a Friday newsletter from Purple Line Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II. On the Prince George’s County side of the project, 100% of tracks are now installed.

The closure of the portion of Sligo Creek Parkway comes about two weeks after a busy intersection at Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street in downtown Silver Spring reopened following a two-month closure due to Purple Line construction.