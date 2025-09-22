First Republican county executive contender emerges—with an unusual platform plank

Shelly Skolnick, a Friendship Heights attorney and frequent candidate for office over the past three decades, has filed a campaign committee with the intent of running for county executive – the first Republican candidate to emerge for that post in 2026.

Skolnick has run for office eight times before—including four losing primary campaigns for the congressional nomination from Montgomery County-based District 8; three unsuccessful general election bids for the County Council; and, mostly recently, a 2022 losing effort to capture his party’s nomination for county executive.

Other candidates running for county executive include council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1). The candidates are running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D).

As he starts his long-shot bid for office this year, Skolnick has embraced a platform plan that historically also has been a longshot: so-called retrocession, which involves absorbing the residential areas of the District of Columbia back into the state of Maryland while keeping a federal zone intact. The District was created in the 1790s when both Maryland and Virginia ceded land.

“In view of the recent events in Washington, D.C., I am adding a proposal for public safety in [neighboring] Montgomery County,” Skolnick said in an email. “I am proposing that Washington, D.C., be returned to Maryland, so that public safety there will be enhanced by the Maryland State Police, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland courts, the Maryland prisons — and criminals could not be pardoned by the President of the United States.” Upon taking office this year, President Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Retrocession of D.C. to Maryland has been floated for nearly two centuries, since a portion of the District was ceded back to Virginia in the 1840s (and is now land where Arlington and Alexandria are located). Like Skolnick, some Republicans in Congress have embraced retrocession in recent years—in part to try to head off Democratic efforts to achieve D.C. statehood.

But Democratic-dominated Maryland historically has not warmed to the idea of retrocession, in part due to fears that absorbing overwhelmingly Democratic D.C. would dilute the influence of existing power centers in the state—notably Baltimore and, in recent decades, suburban areas such as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

So it came as something of a surprise last spring—several months before Trump ordered National Guard troops into D.C.—when U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Takoma Park) reacted positively to the idea of retrocession. “I saw [D.C] Mayor Muriel] Bowser and I said if you guys want to think about coming back to Maryland for this period, you will definitely be safer in the Free State than you will be under the brutal thumb of MAGA colonialism,” Raskin told Politico in April.

In an interview with Bethesda Today Tuesday, Raskin said, “To be clear, I am a huge champion of D.C. statehood because that’s the path that they’re on,” alluding to the overwhelming support of D.C. officials for statehood in recent years. “They’re the only capital city on Earth not represented in their own legislature.”

In 2020 and 2021, Raskin led a successful effort in the then-Democratic-controlled House to pass a D.C. statehood bill, which failed to clear the Senate. “If [statehood] is the will of the people of D.C., as their ally and supporter I will back them in that effort– but there is another way to go to, which is reunion with Maryland,” Raskin added. The latter option would require approval by Congress and the Maryland General Assembly, while D.C. statehood would involve a constitutional amendment approved by three quarters of the current 50 states.

Raskin, a long-time constitutional law professor, characterized both the retrocession and statehood options as “constitutionally viable,” while saying, “To be clear, what’s on the table right now is statehood for D.C.”—a position that has been generally advocated by national Democrats in recent years.

Asked whether fellow Maryland Democrats might view retrocession more favorably today than in the past, Raskin replied: “There’s no proposal on the table as far as I know in Washington, much less in Maryland—so it’s impossible to know how people would react to it.”

He added: “I do know that Marylanders across the state have a sense of solidarity with people in Washington, D.C., and they have not liked the MAGA Trump forces kicking around the people of Washington. So I think people would be open to exploring any reasonable option.”

Louis Peck has covered politics at the local, state and national level for more than five decades, and is a contributing editor at Bethesda Magazine.