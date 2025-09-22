Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Police investigate death of man found in North Bethesda apartment

Plus: ‘Fear’ leads to cancellation of Wheaton Heritage Month festival; Bethesda eateries offer Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur options 

By Staff
September 22, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: September 21, 2025 8:13 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Montgomery County police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday in a North Bethesda apartment. [DCNewsNow]

‘Fear’ leads to cancellation of Wheaton Heritage Month festival

Montgomery County has cancelled its Wheaton Hispanic Heritage Month festival scheduled for Oct. 12 due to “intense fear” within the local Hispanic community, a county official said last week. [MyMCMedia]

Bethesda eateries offer Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur options 

Restaurants in Bethesda are among those in the Washington, D.C., area that are offering carry-out and dine-in options for this month’s Jewish High Holidays. [Washingtonian]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 79

In case you missed it:

Rent stabilization, rising construction costs are barriers for stalled housing projects, report says

High School Sports Zone

Week 3 preview: 6 high school football games to watch

What to do when ICE comes near schools? Community raises questions about MCPS protocols 

