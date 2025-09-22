Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings to open in Montgomery mall by end of September

Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, a Chinese restaurant chain known for its handmade soup dumplings, is expected to open in Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda on Sept. 29, the restaurant confirmed Friday in an email to Bethesda Today.

The first Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings opened in 2006 in Queens, New York, as Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, according to its website, and has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for nine consecutive years. Now, the restaurant has eight locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The Westfield Montgomery location is one of two slated to open in Maryland, according to the eatery’s website. Another location is planned for National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Soup dumplings are Nan Xiang’s main attraction, with fillings such as crab meat and pork, chicken, vegetables and abalone.

- Advertisement -

Nan Xiang also offers dishes from Shanghai and the Jiangsu region in China, such as wood ear mushroom salad, jellyfish and turnip salad, fried rice, stir-fries, noodles and soups, according to the menu. An all-day breakfast is also served at the eatery with items such as spring rolls, scallion pancakes and savory tofu pudding.

Desserts at Nan Xiang include durian puffs, ube red bean bao and pumpkin cake. Diners can also find eight-treasure rice pudding, a sweet sticky rice dish made with a mix of dried fruits and nuts that is commonly eaten at meals during the Chinese New Year.

Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings will be located on the second level of the mall in the food court next to Shake Shack. It is one of five new eateries with plans to open in the mall later this year, according to a Sept. 11 Westfield Montgomery press release.

Jason Dyer, the senior general manager at the mall, said in the release that 2025 has been an “exciting year of growth.”

“These additions reinforce our commitment to creating a vibrant destination where fashion, food, and entertainment come together for our community,” Dyer said.

Shortly after Nan Xiang opens, Shiki Bistro, a Japanese and Thai fusion restaurant, will open on the third floor of the mall next to the entrance of the AMC Theatres, according to the release. Later in the year, Kami Ramen Bar and Wetzel’s Pretzels will open next to each other on the dining terrace near Cinnabon.

The fifth eatery on the horizon for the mall is Esvin’s Bagels and Café, a local and family-owned deli. The eatery is owned and run by father-and-son team, Esvin Gramajo Sr. and Esvin Gramajo Jr., who share more than 25 years of culinary experience combined, according to the eatery’s website.

Esvin’s Bagels offers Guatemalan coffee, agua frescas, milkshakes, pastries, as well as breakfast bagel sandwiches, salads, bowls and pancakes. It is unclear when and where in the mall the eatery will open.