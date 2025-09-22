‘Band-Aids on Band-Aids’: MCPS support staff union to protest Carver conditions at school board meeting 

While Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has begun deep cleaning its Carver Educational Services Center (CESC) in Rockville on Monday after complaints of mold and air quality concerns, union leadership representing support staff in the district told Bethesda Today the remediation efforts, while important, aren’t enough to ensure proper working conditions.

“Thinking about cleaning and remediation, it’s not going to change the fact that the building is in decay and that it was meant to be a school in 1954. … There’s been Band-Aids on Band-Aids, on Band-Aids. Meanwhile, you know, we’ve got appendicitis,” a worker at the Employee and Retiree Service Center (ERSC) in Carver told Bethesda Today on Sept. 12. The employee, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, spoke to Bethesda Today alongside leadership of SEIU Local 500, the union representing support staff in the district.

The union said in an email to members shared with Bethesda Today that it is planning to gather at Thursday’s county school board meeting “to demand better for the hardworking staff who keep our schools running.”

“We are protesting unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, like the ongoing mold issues at CESC, and standing up for what we deserve: to be paid fairly and on time—including during the summer and at the start of the school year,” according to the email. MCPS staff have experienced payroll issues this year and throughout the summer – issues that haven’t been fully resolved, according to union leaders.

The Carver center at 850 Hungerford Drive opened in 1951 as the first and only high school for Black students in the county, according to Maryland historic building records. Beginning about 1961, the building served as headquarters for MCPS and the school board. Much of the central services for MCPS and the school board moved to a new office building at 15 W. Gude Drive in Rockville in May 2024.

Employees have complained about the building for years, according to SEIU Local 500 President Pia Morrison. Christine Handy, president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, the union representing administrators, raised the issues with the building during public testimony at the Sept. 4 school board meeting.

“Mold that impacts the air they breathe, bugs that bite and leave bumps and rashes, inadequate ventilation, and concerns about air quality — these are not conditions that support wellness. The stories are alarming,” Handy said at the meeting. “There are rooms where some employees refuse to work because colleagues have become seriously ill with upper respiratory and autoimmune issues while working there.”

The ERSC employee said staff members who work in Carver often feel sicker the more time they spend in the building.

In a Sept. 4 email, Adnan Mamoon, MCPS chief operations officer, said the district would begin the deep cleaning Sept. 15.

On Sept. 15, Mamoon sent an email sharing the district hired a third-party industrial hygienist to conduct an indoor air quality assessment beginning Sept. 17. According to the Sept. 15 email, the district would share the assessment with Carver center staff once it is completed and no later than Friday.

“Based on the recommendation from the [industrial hygienist], it is possible that additional remediation measures may be identified for MCPS Facilities to address,” Mamoon said.

The deep cleaning was expected to begin Monday and last until Nov. 18. The work would start on the second floor, according to the email.

The working conditions in Carver have highlighted the fact that a recent change in policy means district employees are allowed to telework just one day a week, Morrison and SEIU Executive Director Travis Simon said. Morrison said the change impacts support staff the most, as they were typically the ones teleworking sometimes three days a week.

“Telework would obviously be the temporary, easy, no-brainer fix here to make sure everyone can work safely,” Simon said.

While the building is being deep cleaned, according to the Sept. 15 email, MCPS will provide an alternative workplace at the Grosvenor Holding Center in Rockville. Or staff can telework “only for the dates your workspace is being serviced,” according to the email. The Grosvenor Holding Center is also being offered as an alternative workplace for those who wish to work there while remediation occurs.

According to the ERSC employee, working at the holding center wasn’t offered to all employees at Carver and the holding center may not have enough work space for everyone.

Mamoon noted in the Sept. 15 email there are no federal limits on how much mold is safe or unsafe for workers. The district follows the “industry standard” that no remediation is necessary if there is “no visible mold, no musty odor, and no damp or wet materials.” If those conditions are found, remediation is necessary.

“We want to assure you that our goal is to make every workspace at CESC clean and ready to support you,” Mamoon said in the email. “Our standard of care is simple: find it, fix it, clean it, and keep it dry.”

Still, Morrison and the ERSC employee said while the remediation efforts are important, the union wants a permanent alternative workspace for their workers.

“If it wouldn’t be OK for me to work there, or someone in my family to work there, then no one should be working there,” Morrison said. “It’s just inappropriate. It doesn’t show the level of empathy and compassion for the people who are doing critical work for the school district, and to me, it’s antithetical to what that building even stands for.”