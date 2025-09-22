High school football week 3: Six teams remain undefeated, including one statement win over a Virginia rival

Six varsity high school football teams—Blake, Churchill, Damascus, Quince Orchard, Sherwood and Wheaton—remain undefeated after three weeks of play. Here’s how games around the county played out:

Quince Orchard makes a statement in win over Stonebridge

The Quince Orchard Cougars (3-0) shut out the Stone Bridge Bulldogs 20-0 on Friday night in Gaithersburg. The Bulldogs of Virginia brought their own undefeated streak into the game, having gone 3-0 and giving up an average of just 4.3 points per game. Cougars junior running back Jaiden Hebron provided the offense as he tallied 81 yards rushing on 10 carries and one touchdown. Senior edge rusher Kacey Gilliam and the Cougar defense held the Bulldogs offense to less than 100 total yards.

Blake dominates Springbrook

It was a no-contest Friday night as the Blake Bengals (3-0) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils 61-7 at Blake High in Silver Spring. Bengals junior quarterback Wilton Cameron led the offense with seven touchdown passes and 375 total yards. The Bengals’ defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-six in the third quarter. The Blue Devils drop to 0-2 on the year as the Bengals start the season 3-0 for the third year in a row. Two fights also broke out after the game between students resulting in Montgomery County police firing “a number of non-lethal pepper-ball rounds at the ground” to disperse the crowd, according to a Saturday letter from the schools’ principals.

Sherwood blanks Rockville

The Sherwood Warriors traveled to Rockville on Friday night and came out on top of the Rockville Rams, shutting out the Rams 49-0. Warriors junior quarterback Matthew Larsen threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns, all while completing 88.9% of his passes. Warriors junior wide receiver Caleb Coleman caught two of those, while freshman Rocky Cox caught the two others. Sherwood improves to 3-0 on the season while Rockville falls to 1-2.

Northwest beats B-CC, notches first win

The Northwest Jaguars went to Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons on Friday night in search of their first victory of the season. They were able to do so as they defeated the Barons 28-14. Jaguars senior running back Isaiah Taylor led the way with three rushing touchdowns. The Jaguars and the Barons are now 1-2 on the season.

Churchill continues strong start

The Churchill Bulldogs earned a 28-6 win on Friday night against the Walter Johnson Wildcats in Bethesda to move to 3-0 on the season. Bulldogs senior quarterback Hunter Humphries had two touchdown passes to give the Bulldogs their first 3-0 start since 2023, when they went on to win 11 games.

Good Counsel suffers first loss

The Good Counsel Falcons traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday and faced a St. Joseph’s Prep team that was 0-3 coming into the game. Good Counsel, searching for a 4-0 start, was unable to do so as the team fell 24-0.