Fights after Blake High football game result in police deploying ‘air pops’

Editor’s note: This story originally published Sept. 22 at 11:58 a.m., was updated Sept. 22 at 1:27 p.m., to add that police clarified that “air pops,” not pepper balls, were deployed into the crowd.

Two fights broke out Friday night between students from three high schools after a football game at James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, resulting in Montgomery County police firing “air pops” to disperse the crowd, according to a Saturday letter from the schools’ principals and a statement from Montgomery County police.

“We want to be very clear that we strongly condemn the dangerous and disruptive behavior that took place,” said a joint letter from the principals sent Saturday. “Fighting, causing injury, and creating unsafe conditions for others will never be tolerated.”

In the letter sent to the school communities, Blake Principal Ahmed Adelekan, Springbrook Principal Stephanie Valentine and Paint Branch Principal Shawaan Robinson said “school security teams were alerted to a potential conflict and began escorting students to their vehicles” after the game in which Blake beat Springbrook 61-7.

Local blog Moderately MoCo first reported the incident on Saturday.

Despite the efforts by security teams, the letter said, a “small fight” broke out on the hill leading toward the stadium parking lot. While staff broke it up, another larger brawl began near the gym, involving several students from all three schools.

In order to disperse the crowd, according to the letter, a Montgomery County police officer “fired a number of non-lethal pepper-ball rounds at the ground.” This caused “momentary confusion” but cleared the scene, the letter said. Pepper ball rounds are projectiles that contain a chemical that irritates the eyes, nose and mouth, similar to pepper spray.

In a statement sent at roughly 1 p.m. Monday, police clarified that a police officer used a pepper ball launcher to deploy “air pops,” which are loud sounds that do not release ammunition or pepper, while ordering students to go home.

Additional officers arrived and provided support as attendees left, according to the letter. Police said in its Monday statement that police and school staff continued to separate students, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made. Ultimately, more than one dozen officers responded to the call.

This is not the first time fights have broken out after Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) football games. In September 2023, a brawl broke out among students from Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson high schools following the first football game of that season at B-CC in Bethesda. After the fight, which resulted in the arrest of five teenagers, MCPS began restricting who could attend football games, changing safety protocols to “Tier Two,” which meant only students at the home team’s school and families of athletes could attend.

In September 2022, a fight also broke out among the football teams of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools in Germantown, resulting in other altercations off the field as officers tried to break up the first fight.

According to the principals’ letter sent Saturday, protocols and safety measures will be reviewed, particularly checking student IDs at every entry to “ensure that we are consistently following our safety plan and preventing unauthorized attendance that could lead to incidents like this.”

MCPS athletics is operating under “Tier One” safety protocols, which means only students at schools participating in the game can attend if they present their student ID or other verification. Other school-aged spectators, including elementary or middle school students and high schoolers from schools not participating in the game must have an adult chaperone. Other tier one measures include discouraging fans from leaving the stands during the game, staggering their exits and prohibiting backpacks and re-entry into the stadium.

The letter also stated that administrators and security staff are reviewing camera footage to identify those involved in Friday night’s incident. Disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who participated in or instigated the events, the letter said.

“In the coming days, we will work together and with our central office partners to review what occurred and to enhance safety measures for upcoming events,” the letter said.