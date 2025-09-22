‘A continent of 54 diverse countries’: Why Montgomery County celebrates African Heritage Month

When Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore proclaimed September African Heritage Month in 2024, he said it was a time to mark the “significant contributions of African immigrants to the state’s cultural, social and economic landscape.”

In Montgomery County, which has commemorated African Heritage Month for more than a decade, County Council President Kate Stewart said, “Over 16% of the overall immigrant population in our county is from Africa,” and celebrating that is part of the county’s drive to “work toward being an inclusive and welcoming community.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, where officials celebrated Moore’s proclamation, council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large) talked about his own roots.

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.



