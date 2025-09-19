Week 3 preview: Six high school football games to watch

In MCPS, six teams are looking to keep their undefeated seasons going while one powerhouse is searching for its first win. An out-of-state matchup between two elite programs headlines this week’s matchups.

Quince Orchard vs. Stone Bridge

Through two games, the Quince Orchard Cougars (2-0) scored 91 points and given up 6, which all came in last week’s win at the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1-1). The reigning 4A state champions show no signs of slowing down. This Friday, the Cougars play their home opener against the out-of-state Stone Bridge Bulldogs of Virginia, a power of its own. A 19-time district champion, a sixteen-time region champion, and a three-time state champion, the Bulldogs have gone 3-0 to begin the season, allowing an average of 4.3 points per game. It was a tough battle last year between these two teams, with the Cougars coming out on top 10-0.

Northwest searching for first win versus B-CC

After a tough matchup against a strong Blake Bengals team on Sept. 5 and a last-minute loss to the Churchill Bulldogs at home last week, the Northwest Jaguars that finished last year 9-3 is winless. Last year, it took five games before the Jaguars registered a loss. While Jaguar fans hope this Friday’s matchup at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (1-1) will be an opportunity for the elusive W, it won’t be easy as the Barons are coming off a 50-12 home win over the Blair Blazers.

Sherwood takes on Rockville

The Sherwood Warriors (2-0) head to Rockville High School tomorrow night to face a 1-1 Rams team coming off a 53-13 win over the Poolesville Falcons. The Warrior defense has forced five turnovers through two games. Sherwood has defeated Rockville in back-to-back years. With a win, the Warriors would be looking at a potential 3-0 versus 3-0 matchup next week against rival Blake.

Blake vs Springbrook

A rivalry between the Blake Bengals and the Springbrook Blue Devils plays out Friday night at Blake. Junior quarterback Wilton Cameron has accounted for five touchdowns through two games, including a 90-yard strike on the road against the Whitman Vikings last week. At quarterback for Springbrook is sophomore Zeke Blinkoff, who passed for 310 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s loss at the Wheaton Knights. Could it be a shootout? Blake’s defense, which has allowed 8.5 points per game, might say otherwise.

Churchill looking to continue strong start

After a season-opening win over B-CC on Sept. 5, the Churchill Bulldogs traveled to Northwest last week, where they had lost eight of the past nine games. But a late-game touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hunter Humphries to junior tight end Nathan Bugel gave the Bulldogs the victory and a 2-0 start. It is a turnaround from last year, when the Bulldogs started 0-2. They will be looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2023, when they went 11-2 and made it to the 4A state semifinals. The Bulldogs are on the road Friday to face Walter Johnson, who are coming off a 56-6 loss to Quince Orchard. It will be interesting to see what version of the Wildcats the Bulldogs will see, as Walter Johnson defeated Gaithersburg 44-6 in its opening game.

Good Counsel searching for 4-0

The Good Counsel Falcons have played out-of-state opponents in all three games to begin their season. They have wins over Columbus (Florida), DePaul Catholic (New Jersey), and Middletown (Delaware). In-state competition will have to wait one more week as they travel to Pennsylvania to take on the St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks (0-3) on Saturday. Last year, the Hawks went 11-2, and the year before that, 13-1. The last time the Hawks lost three games was in 2021, but even then, they finished 11-3. MaxPreps doesn’t even go that far to find the last time they started 0-3 (it stops at the 2004-05 season).