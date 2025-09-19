Del. Lily Qi reacts to chatter about a possible move to Rockville

Before she was elected to the General Assembly in 2018, District 15 Del. Lily Qi spent nearly a decade working in the county executive’s office. Now, with three of four at-large County Council seats open in the 2026 election, Qi acknowledged this week that she is being urged by some to consider going back to Rockville.

However, her plan remains to return to Annapolis by winning re-election to a third term in the House of Delegates. “At this point, I’m not contemplating running for County Council,” she said in an interview with Bethesda Today.

Qi expressed a degree of bemusement about those encouraging her to shift jobs. “I’m surprised that so many people are talking about me potentially running for County Council, because I never said I would,” she said with a chuckle. At the same time, she said she understands their motivation—given her background working on economic development issues for then-County Executive Ike Leggett.

“I’m still the only member of the Maryland Legislature from Montgomery County who used to work for the county as a senior official,” she said. “So people kind of naturally made the connection—‘Why not you? There are three seats open?’.”

Qi, a North Potomac resident, lives in the council’s District 2, where Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe is seeking re-election. An at-large seat would be the logical political path for Qi in 2026—if she were interested.

Qi worked on economic development issues in the District of Columbia before being hired by Leggett, rising to become an assistant chief administrative officer for the county. She worked on an initiative to attract bio-health research and development firms, and also was Leggett’s point person when the county’s economic development department was phased out and its responsibilities transferred to the current Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

“I think I can be valuable at either level,” Qi said, referring to state and county government, while adding: “Eight years ago, it might have been more attractive but, at this point, I don’t think I’m going to run for County Council. I enjoy being a state legislator.”

When it was noted that such statements allow for some political wiggle room with the filing deadline more than five months away, Qi replied, “It’s unlikely I would change my mind about running for County Council.”

At this point, it appears more likely that she will be running for re-election next year on a slate with the other District 15 state legislators—Sen. Brian Feldman and Dels. Linda Foley and David Fraser-Hidalgo. The four also sought re-election as a team in 2022.