Gaithersburg man returns home after more than two months in ICE detention 

Reza Zavvar had an emotional reunion with his family and dog Duke after he spent 77 days in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention. Zavvar had his green card and got a misdemeanor marijuana possession conviction in 1998 but the case was resolved in 2007 before he was arrested by ICE agents in June. A judge ordered his release in September. [NBC News4]

Silver Spring Ace Hardware searches for lost shop cat

Victor, also known as the Sheriff of Silver Spring, the cat that lives in the Silver Spring Ace Hardware, went missing and staff are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Victor is a long haired black and brown tabby, and his last known location was somewhere between Downtown Silver Spring and Montgomery Blair High School. [Source of the Spring]

Leaders host panel ahead of county’s 250th anniversary

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart held a panel as Montgomery County plans to celebrate its 250th anniversary next year. The panelists discussed what can be improved in the county. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees

