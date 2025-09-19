Former Einstein High student allegedly steals student’s belongings, insinuates having gun  

Albert Einstein High School in Kensington was placed in a “hold” and then “secure” status Thursday afternoon after a former student allegedly stole belongings from a student off campus and suggested he was in possession of a gun, according to a community letter sent from the school’s principal Friday.

Principal Mark Brown Jr. said in the letter that a student reported at roughly 1:40 p.m. that a classmate’s belongings were stolen by a former student at a park off-campus at approximately 12:30 p.m. Later, other students confronted the former student who then “gestured and commented in such a way that suggested he was in possession of a firearm.” Students also reported that the former student had left campus.

“However, per [Montgomery County Public Schools] district protocol, we moved into a hold and secure, as a precaution,” Brown said in the letter.

Brown said the school enlisted the help of Montgomery County police due to the serious nature of the report.

Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said in a Friday statement to Bethesda Today that officers responded to the school for a reported robbery that occurred “outside of the school but on campus property.” The school went on a hold/secure status while officers looked for a suspect, but no one was located, Goff said.

Brown said in his letter that police patrolled the school area through the end of the school day and at roughly 2:20 p.m., gave an all clear to dismiss students on time.

“They continued to maintain their presence through dismissal while actively looking for the alleged offender, which included a home visit,” Brown said in his letter.

The former student has been on campus before and was previously given a no trespass order for the school, Brown said in his letter.

“We are working with our police partners to enforce the no trespass order and with the student’s current school to assign consequences,” Brown said in the Thursday letter.

MCPS introduced new emergency protocols for the 2025-2026 school year that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement, such as shelter-in-place, which was previous used as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events. When a school implements a hold status, students must clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threats occurs, such as police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.