Rent stabilization, rising construction costs are barriers for stalled housing projects, report says

In an effort to understand why an estimated 29,500 residential units have not been built by developers in Montgomery County, planning department staff learned that more than half of the unbuilt units are ready to start the permitting process, but developers pointed to several barriers to moving forward, according to a report published Monday.

Rent stabilization, high interest rates, rising construction costs and a lengthy approval and permitting process are among the main barriers developers cited for their housing projects moving forward in the county, the Montgomery Planning Pipeline Analysis said.

On Thursday, at its weekly meeting in Wheaton, the Montgomery County Planning Board was briefed on the preliminary findings of the pipeline analysis. According to the report, the goal of the analysis was to better understand why approved projects remain unbuilt, how the county can help those projects move forward and to clarify the data reported in the development pipeline and better communicate that to the public

“Understanding where projects are getting stuck and why is essential if we want to see more approvals turn into actual homes,” Planning Director Jason Sartori said in a Thursday press release about the analysis. “Having insights on the barriers that the development community faces in housing delivery is a key step as work with our public- and private-sector partners to develop a variety of solutions to tackle the housing crisis through master planning, zoning, and policy decisions.”

Planning staff focused their analysis on 88 projects with 10 or more unbuilt units in the current Development Pipeline, according to the report. Those projects represent 99% of all unbuilt units in the county. There were multiple phases of the analysis, including a survey of the developers of those 88 projects, 14 follow-up interviews, analysis of 11 “peer jurisdictions,” and development of policy recommendations to address the issues brought up by developers.

Planning Board Chair Artie Harris said during Thursday’s meeting that the development pipeline was an important project for the county and would allow officials to “talk more intelligently about housing production.”

Developer survey and insights

Out of the 88 projects that were analyzed for the report, planning staff received 47 responses to a pipeline questionnaire regarding stalled or ongoing projects. According to the report, those respondents represent 55% of projects and 27% of unbuilt units in the county’s development pipeline.

Planners learned from respondents that 29 projects — consisting of 4,510 unbuilt units — are “actively advancing,” while 18 projects, consisting of 2,151 unbuilt units, were not advancing. The report noted that many of the projects that are moving forward are doing so “cautiously.”

Regarding construction timelines, planners received 42 responses and found that construction was underway for 14 of those projects. Out of the 28 remaining responses, planning staff learned that six projects were anticipated to start within one year, six projects were anticipated to begin in one to three years and three projects were expected to begin in more than three years. Only 10 projects reported an unknown start date, and three projects indicated construction would never occur.

Fourteen respondents were interviewed by planning staff to get a deeper insight into the barriers facing their projects. Developers said some of the issues keeping their housing projects moving forward are increases in construction costs, financial infeasibility and local policy constraints, particularly the county’s rent stabilization law.

Alex Pemberton, a research and strategic projects planner, said during Thursday’s meeting that the law’s “lack” of a permanent date for exemptions for new construction and vacancy control measures were specific issues cited by developers they interviewed.

“There was a broad consensus that has a chilling effect in the capital markets,” Pemberton said. “Beyond the direct financial implications, the policy, according to the developers that we interviewed, has created a perception of political risk, which they say is discouraging investment.”

Rent stabilization passed in 2023 and went into effect in 2024, resulting in outcry from some developers concerned that the law would stymy development, especially of housing, in the county. The Apartment and Office Building Association (AOBA) of Metropolitan Washington has been one of the outspoken opponents to rent stabilization and an advocate for developers.

In August, those concerns appeared to materialize after county planners shared with the planning board that they were concerned by an emerging trend of a low number of requests to build multifamily rental projects in the county from October to June.

At a late August BisNow event, some developers publicly shared their frustrations with rent stabilization. Marc Dubick, the president at North Bethesda-based Duball, said during a panel that the legislation was an “utter disaster,” especially for private sector developers, and said it kept investors away from financing projects in the county.

Dubick also noted during the Aug. 26 panel that other factors, such as post-pandemic supply chain issues, rising costs, tariffs and interest rates. “It’s very difficult to make these numbers work,” he said.

Other challenges developers shared: lagging job growth in the county limiting demand for new housing; impact tax and permit fees being some of the highest in the region; a “lengthy” review process (some up to 18 months) that delays approvals and permits issuance; and unexpected and costly infrastructure burdens, according to the report.

Other report findings

In addition to developers’ perspectives, the report found that about half (around 14,700 units) of the units in the pipeline are part of projects that have all their planning board approvals and are ready to start the permitting process to begin construction.

Peer jurisdictions in the region share similar development statistics as the county and reported a similar amount of unbuilt housing units, the report said. As of June 2025 Arlington County has more than 14,800 approved and unbuilt units and as of August 2024, Prince George’s County had more than 48,500 approved and unbuilt units, according to the report.

Planning staff noted that some of the data in the analysis and Thursday’s briefing are still undergoing quality control checks.

The analysis also discovered that many projects in the pipeline have approvals for plans with more units than they intend to build out. This means that unit counts in the pipeline may be overstated versus what may eventually be built, according to Montgomery Planning.

“Preliminary Plans outline the maximum densities achievable on a site, but may never be fully realized, which is why some units are never constructed,” a press release on the analysis said.

Policy recommendations, new pipeline tracker

“There’s no one silver bullet to get projects off the pipeline,” Pemberton said. “Projects are stalling due to a variety of impediments, and often due to multiple overlapping impediments.”

As a result of the analysis, according to the report, planning staff developed several policy recommendations for the county to explore to help boost the delivery of housing projects:

Streamlining the regulatory processes for projects and shortening validity periods for approvals; Improving coordination and permitting efficiency across county agencies that deal with developers and projects; Exploring financial incentives and infrastructure support for large-scale housing projects; Making changes to the county’s rent stabilization policies to help reduce investment barriers; and Better public communication around the development to make the status of projects clear to residents, policymakers and stakeholders.

Planning staff said during the meeting that they are in the process of creating a new mapping dashboard to make it easier to understand the county’s development pipeline.

On Monday, the Planning Board and staff will brief the County Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee on the pipeline analysis, staff said Thursday. The committee meeting will be followed by an Oct. 16 planning board briefing focused on potential policy changes. On Oct. 27, county planners will go before the Planning, Housing and Parks Committee again to discuss those policy changes and recommendations.