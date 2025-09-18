After union no confidence vote, Sheriff Uy says allegations of toxic culture, retaliation ‘meritless’

Nearly 80% of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s union members participated in a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Maxwell Uy’s leadership last week, voicing their frustrations and readiness for a new leader, union leaders said at a press conference in Rockville on Wednesday.

Gino Renne, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 MCGEO, said at the conference that during Uy’s term, morale has “collapsed” and that more than 30 deputies and staff have left the department, some choosing early retirement or choosing to work for a different law enforcement agency.

“This is not about personality,” Renne said Wednesday during the press conference in the cafeteria of the Isiah “Ike” Leggett Executive Office Building. “This is about a sheriff who retaliates against his employees, ignores their contractual rights and spends tax dollar money to appoint a lawyer from an anti-union law firm with absolutely no law enforcement experience as an assistant sheriff, instead of partnering with our union and collaborating with us to solve problems.”

In an interview at his Rockville office Wednesday, Uy told reporters that he was “troubled” by the allegations of toxic work culture and retaliation but maintained that they were unsubstantiated and mischaracterizations of reality.

“They are meritless. They’re mischaracterized. There were situations where, quite frankly, there was miscommunication. And that’s something I’m trying to prioritize … working on communication and trying to explain why we’re making certain decisions,” Uy said. “I think that that has been one of our challenges.”

Renne also shared anonymous statements from sheriff deputies and staff who participated in the vote, highlighting various concerns and frustrations. More than 20 of those comments were included in a press packet given to reporters on Wednesday.

“Over the last three years of Sheriff Uy’s tenure, I have been given moving goal posts, unrealistic expectations, and harassed through micromanagement. I no longer wish to make decisions out of fear of retaliation,” one employee said, according to the union.

A former employee said they decided to quit after “being threatened with removal from my unit, denied opportunities and retaliated against” when they took leave to care for a dying family member.

Uy said that he was not able to speak to specific personnel cases but denied that leaders in the office were toxic.

Other comments from employees that Renne shared allege that they are expected to “work like horses,” have mental health challenges due to the “toxic” workplace, were denied training and proper compensation and see Uy as an “absent leader.”

UFCW Local 1994 is the county’s largest workers union.

The union also received public backing from several leaders of Montgomery County and Maryland police and firefighter unions at the Wednesday press conference. Lee Holland, president of Fraternal Order of Police Montgomery County Lodge 35, said during the conference that the union stood with UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO.

“We are disappointed to learn that Sheriff Uy has not led the department in a way that instills trust or demonstrates that his deputies’ best interests are at heart,” Holland said. “In our profession, morale is essential. When leaders like Uy fail to foster a positive and supportive working environment, they compromise both the work ethic and their law enforcement officers and the safety of their community.”

Pressure and rejection from the local unions come as Uy faces a union-backed opponent, Will Milam, in the upcoming county sheriff race in the 2026 gubernatorial election. Milam, a retired chief assistant sheriff for Prince George’s County, told Bethesda Today in early September that he hoped to restore the Sheriff’s Office if elected.

Milam’s run came after UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO sent a scathing letter this summer to local elected officials and political stakeholders, urging them to withdraw their support for Uy. The letter, which was written Renne, alleges that during his nearly three years at the post, Uy had cultivated a “hostile” work environment that caused employees to leave the department “in droves.”

Since announcing his run, Milam has received endorsements from former County Executive Ike Legget, former Maryland Attorney General and Montgomery County State’s Attorney Doug Gansler and former State Delegate Ana Sol Gutiérrez (Dist. 18), according to his campaign.

In response to the letter, Uy said he believed frustration over the challenges of staffing shortages in the sheriff’s office prompted the union to “question my leadership,” and the union’s “criticisms are, at best, misguided.” He also took issue with claims about employees leaving, saying those who had left during his tenure were scheduled to retire.

Uy was elected in November 2022 and previously served in the county’s sheriff’s office for more than 30 years, according to his campaign website. He is the first Asian American to hold the position.

Uy filed to run for his second term as county sheriff in late February. In the 2022 election, he was endorsed by UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, along with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

An upcoming sheriff race

Uy said Wednesday he believed the union’s allegations were a “distraction.”

“I personally believe, based on statements by President Renne … that he is creating a landscape to create turmoil that’s more advantageous for my opponent,” Uy said.

At the union rally, Renne said he hoped Uy would “do the honorable thing” and retire, drop out of the Sheriff’s race or resign from the post.

“Uy has a choice to make,” Renne said. “He can step aside now so this department can begin to heal, or he can face the voters in June of next year. And, I believe they will send him packing.”

Uy said he had no plans to drop out of the race or step down. Instead, he hoped county voters would judge him on his “performance,” noting that as Sheriff, he has put a lot of resources into recruitment efforts during a time when law enforcement agencies have struggled with recruitment.

If he defeats Milam and is reelected in the 2026 election, Uy said in his second term he would “see all the hard work we’ve been putting in place … starting to develop fruit, if you will.”

“We’re seeing more people show up for applicant testing. We have a class of seven [deputy] candidates in with the police academy right now. I’m targeting a large class in January and as we build our staffing up, it’s going to relieve the pressure with some of our current deputies and staff,” Uy said.

Uy also said he has been working to hire non-sworn professional staff to the department to “relieve pressure” on deputies working at the Family Justice Center.

With about 30 deputies down, Uy said he has had to make some tough decisions during his term due to understaffing. But he stands by those decisions.

“What the union wants does not always align with what’s best for the residents,” Uy said. “And I have been elected sheriff to serve the residents, ensure the courthouse is safe, also to take care of our employees, and that is very important to me. I want our employees to have safe working conditions.”