Artists who fled El Salvador for DC are focus of new documentary showing in Latin American Film Festival

When he walks down Mount Pleasant Street, in Northwest D.C., Quique Aviles is repeatedly greeted by people who know him, from his decades as a poet, performer and community activist.

Aviles was the primary writer and co-director of the documentary film, “The Most Beautiful Deaths In The World,” which will open Oct. 1, during the 36th annual AFI Latin American Film Festival, which runs from now through Oct. 9.

Born in El Salvador, Aviles fled when he was 15, “Because of the civil war that broke out in 1980.”

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.