Del. Pamela Queen won’t seek re-election in District 14

District 14 Del. Pamela Queen will not seek re-election, according to a press release Wednesday—becoming the first member of the Montgomery County state legislative delegation to publicly decline to run for another term in 2026.

The three other members representing District 14 – Sen. Craig Zucker and Dels. Anne Kaiser and Bernice Mireku-North—announced in the same release that they would seek another term. The district encompasses much of the northern and eastern portions of Montgomery County.

Queen, 65, of Olney, was appointed to fill a legislative vacancy in 2016 and elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022. She said in an interview that her decision not to run again was “part of a bigger plan of not only retiring from the General Assembly but also my teaching job” as a professor of finance at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Asked about her proudest achievements while serving in the House of Delegates, Queen cited legislation to remove the governor from making decisions on parole, leaving that function to members of the state’s parole board. She said she first introduced the measure in 2017, and while it didn’t pass immediately, it was finally enacted into law several sessions later.

Queen plans to serve out her current term, which runs through the end of next year. She chairs the subcommittee on Banking, Consumer Protection, and Commercial Law of the House Economic Matters Committee.

Of the remaining District 14 delegation members seeking re-election, Zucker, of Brookeville, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2010, and then appointed to a Senate vacancy in 2016 He was elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022, and chairs the Maryland Senate’s Democratic Caucus.

Kaiser, also of Brookeville, the senior member of the Montgomery County House delegation, was elected in 2002. She is a former chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, and serves on the Health and Government Operations Committee.

Mireku-North, who resides in the Fairland area, will be seeking her first full term; she was appointed in 2023 when her predecessor, then-Del. Eric Luedtke, was appointed to a position in the office of newly elected Gov. Wes Moore.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Takoma Park and former County Executive Ike Leggett announced their endorsement of the slate of Zucker, Kaiser and Mireku-North for re-election with Leggett adding, “I congratulate Delegate Pam Queen on her successful legislative career and appreciate her service to District 14 and the state of Maryland.”

Gaithersburg Councilmember Robert Wu ‘Seriously considering’ House of Delegates race

Robert Wu, a Gaithersburg City Council member since 2015, said he is “seriously considering” running for a House of Delegates seat from District 39, and expects to make an announcement on his plans in “a matter of weeks.”

“I have been talking to folks and folks have approached me,” Wu, 48, said in an interview earlier this week.

If Wu enters the contest, it would ensure yet another competitive Democratic primary in District 39, which, since the 2022 redistricting, has included the Gaithersburg neighborhood in which Wu resides—along with the Germantown and Montgomery Village areas.

There have been long-running tensions between Del. Gabriel Acevero, first elected in 2018, and the rest of the District 39 delegation. In 2022, Sen. Nancy King, Del. Lesley Lopez and then-Del. Kirill Reznik formed a slate with a non-incumbent, union organizer Clint Sobratti, in an unsuccessful effort to topple Acevero in the primary.

This year, discussions are said to be underway about forming a 2026 slate that would include Wu along with King, Lopez and Del. Greg Wims—who was appointed three years ago to replace Reznik, now an official in the administration of Gov. Wes Moore.

“The [District] 39 team —Nancy, Lesley, and then Kirill and now Greg—have been wonderful to the city of Gaithersburg, and it’s been great working with them,” Wu said.

Acevero filed with the State Board of Elections last month to seek re-election to a third term. To date, Amar Mukunda, assistant director of Roca Baltimore–a violence prevention and street outreach program—also has filed to run in District 39.

Wu ran unsuccessfully for County Council four years ago, losing to District 3 incumbent Sidney Katz. As a senior counsel at Northrop Grumman and an Army Reserve officer, Wu said he has ruled out another run for council—a full-time position—this year due to “my 360-degree situation: family, the day job, and things like that.”

If he gets into the District 39 contest and is elected, Wu said he would plan to concentrate in Annapolis on issues he has focused on as a Gaithersburg councilmember, ranging from housing affordability to environmental protection to public education. He also expressed an interest in working on veterans’ and military retirement issues and “seeing how we could keep [veterans] in Maryland.”

“It’s a personal interest, having been in the Army for more than 20 years now,” Wu said.